The Mob at the Capitol Should Remind You of 1920s Germany

The Kapp Putsch on March 13, 1920 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: ullstein bild Dtl./Getty Images

Inthe late 1980s, a band of unhappy Philippine military officers who felt they, not Corazon Aquino, the elected president, should be running the government staged seven uprisings to press their point. They were egged on by a populist colonel named Gringo Honasan, their charismatic leader who had only recently helped to overthrow the former president, Ferdinand Marcos. None of the uprisings succeeded. But the image both abroad and in Manila, where I was posted at the time as a correspondent, was rightly of a place somewhere between a new democracy and a Hobbesian dystopia, with every person for themselves.

Washington, D.C. on Wednesday looked and felt a lot like Manila and a number of other places to which most Americans would reject or resent comparison: Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan; Tbilisi, Georgia; Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. Places where the notion of “election” is highly fungible, and where I lived and visited in later foreign postings. Places where, to nearly everyone’s mind, the outcome is never settled and always subject to debate. Where, two or so years later, the military or any armed group can and does step in and decides, well, we’ll be ruling from now on.

For Alexander Ross, a professor at Portland State who studies far-right movements, the mobbing of the U.S. Capitol, incited by President Donald Trump, drew parallels to 1920s Germany. In 1920, there was the Kapp Putsch, an uprising by military irregulars who dislodged the Weimar government for four days before collapsing. In 1923, Adolf Hitler led the Beer Hall Putsch, which also failed but brought him a national audience.

Wednesday’s events, Ross said, should have been expected since far-right groups stormed statehouses at Trump’s instigation last spring and summer. Prevailed upon by aides, Trump ultimately released a tape that urged his followers to go home while suggesting that there would be future chances to win what he considers justice. But a more important turning point, in Ross’s view, came a few minutes later in a statement by, among others, the National Association of Manufacturers, an influential industry group, suggesting that Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th amendment and remove Trump from office. It’s not clear whether such clear threats worried the president, but it became evident that powerful forces were prepared to use all means to stop him.

“I don’t know if it will be clear to many how close the United States came today to the complete disintegration of the constitutional system, but we came close,” Ross told me. “And we aren’t out of the woods yet.”

That such protests happened at statehouses across the country suggests how deeply Trump’s conspiracy-mindedness has spread.

Such adventures often start innocently enough. A male leader — it is almost always a man — has this or that grievance and is charismatic enough. Others gather around, and before you know it, they are a mob and standing outside the palace gates.

That’s how it was in the late 1990s in Armenia, where I witnessed again what can happen when a leader plays with fire. First, President Levon Ter-Petrossian, disgruntled with the notion of giving up power after opponents went into the streets to protest his own rigging of an election, called out the military. They crushed protests demanding that he give up power, and Ter-Petrossian’s party followers went along because, well, they got to keep power too. Sixteen months later, though, the generals thought better of what they had done and ousted Ter-Petrossian.

The picture in Washington yesterday was one of upheaval; of an invisible system that is in some ways reproachable, assailable, and maddening but also more or less trusted because, cycle after cycle, it’s more or less administered honestly. Because most of us haven’t lived in a place like Moscow, Islamabad, or Kabul, we cannot imagine that, poof, a new “system” may appear that we cannot truly trust, because it’s not really a system but a scheme.

In places like Armenia, Russia, and the Philippines, too, the mob swarmed the palaces, parliaments, or other perches of power. Those who issued decidedly stern warnings to Trump yesterday afternoon, like the National Association of Manufacturers, were showing nervousness that the United States might be going down the same road.