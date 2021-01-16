The rising East

Trivium China
On Thursday, ministerial-level officials concluded their four-day workshop on Xi Jinping’s new development philosophy at the Central Party School (see January 12 Tip Sheet).
At the final session, the Party’s ideological czar, Wang Huning, had three instructions for senior officials (Xinhua):
- Understand the big picture.
- Address “unbalanced” development.
- Improve the country’s ability to survive, compete, and sustain itself.
On Friday, Chen Yixin, secretary general of Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, debriefed his colleagues on the workshop's key points (Sohu).
- The pandemic will have a profound impact on the international order.
- The US will persist in trying to contain China.
- The East is rising while the West is declining.
Get smart: Xi has long held the view that the balance of power in the international order is shifting in China's favor (see the June 25, 2018 Tip Sheet).
What that means: Xi and the top leadership are increasingly confident in their political system. That means we should not expect dramatic policy shifts any time soon.
