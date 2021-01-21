 Skip to main content

What is Zoho's Arattai App? Learn more about India's first homegrown messenger app


Chennai-based SaaS, Zoho Corporation has come up with its own alternative to WhatsApp. What is Zoho's Arattai app? Is it better than WhatsApp?

Written by Sanjana Kalyanpur
what is zohos arattai app

Many people are looking to move away from WhatsApp. Unless you've been living under the rock, you'll know that WhatsApp recently announced its revision in the privacy policy that meant a more elaborate form of customer data sharing with Facebook. Ever since many existing messenger apps have found recognition. Among them is Signal, which is currently experiencing the best time by charting at the top in app stores around the world. However, many Indians are in a quandary with the Make-in-India movement still afresh in their minds. Lucky for them, India has found a homegrown alternative in time.


Also Read - WhatsApp's Clarification On Privacy Policy Fails To Convince; Netizens Poke Holes In Claim

What is Zoho's Arattai app'

Arattai, which is chit-chat for Tamil, is Zoho's reply to the current scenario. Zoho Corporation is an Indian multinational SaaS (Software as a Service) headquartered in Chennai and founded by Shridhar Vembu. In his recent tweet, Shridhar Vembu couldn't contain his excitement as he announced the trial release for his app. Already available on Google Play Store, Arattai has been greeted with 4.6 ratings with over 10,000 installs.

Arattai vs WhatsApp

Since Arattai is still in its post-production stage, it's too early to do a formal comparison. As of now, Arattai's messages are not end-to-end encrypted. The feature will be introduced during the app's formal launch. Arattai has announced loud and clear that they would not disclose any user information without prior consent. However, they may have to share some user data only for assistance in rendering the service.


'Such sharing occurs only on a need-to-know basis and only with those who maintain appropriate confidentiality and security practices. We may also share the information with governmental agencies and other third parties in order to (i) comply with applicable laws, (ii) protect the rights and safety of our users, employees and the general public, and (iii) to prevent fraud," the privacy policy read.

To sum it up, users will only have to provide their basic personal information for registration purposes and if at all they're asked for information other than what is stated in the privacy policy, Zoho Corporation has claimed that it will offer users an "effective way to opt-out", too

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
6 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
270 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
109 comments
Read more