Will the 2020s Really Become the Next Roaring Twenties?

Inrecent years, leading economists, investors, and journalists have painted a decidedly grim vision of our near future: The U.S. economic system and society itself are coming apart, these dystopian voices have said, beset by one of the darkest chapters in the country’s history, including a pandemic, a jobs apocalypse, and now a deadly attack on Congress.

Yet, in one of the most whiplash-inducing spiritual flip-flops in memory, the new zeitgeist for the next decade is shimmering positivism. The Economist is tantalized by hints of “a new period of economic dynamism,” and the Financial Times of “a once-in-a-century boom.” The Wall Street Journal foresees the best era for manufacturing since the 1990s, and even Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, one of the most convinced curmudgeons in economics, is foreshadowing a fresh period of expansion. Observing so much sunniness, economics blogger Noah Smith has compiled highlights into a “techno-optimism roundup.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these positivists have declared what they are predicting “the new Roaring Twenties.” A century after the iconic decade of prosperous decadence, the thesis is that the United States and perhaps the rest of the world are on the cusp of one of the biggest outbreaks of economic sizzle in memory. With 1.8 million people dead around the world from Covid-19, including some 350,000 in the U.S., along with all the country’s other problems, it’s become almost too seductive to resist harking back to better times. And what better times to recapture than those of Gatsby, flappers, flippant Chicago gangsters, and jazz-infused speakeasies?

But are the positivists right? For the next couple of years, they seem almost certain to be. As increasing numbers of people are vaccinated and the country reopens, Americans are likely to bolt into a bacchanalia of dining, drinking, travel, and other revelry. Travel businesses are already seeing bookings that would carry this pent-up partying all the way through 2022 and into 2023.

The question is what happens after the merry-making dies down. Is there enough underlying zip in the economy to sustain a boom for the remainder of the decade?

History is fixated on the glitz, but the decade’s deeper roar arose from below — from a vast, subterranean engine of commerce that pushed to the surface after World War I and the Spanish Flu pandemic, and ignited an age of consumer convenience.

In the 1920s, there was. History is fixated on the glitz, but the decade’s deeper roar arose from below — from a vast, subterranean engine of commerce that pushed to the surface after World War I and the Spanish Flu pandemic, and ignited an age of consumer convenience: Across the country, companies delivered the first affordable vacuum cleaner, washing machine, temperature-adjustable iron, and food mixer, not to mention the automobile — an economy-driving treasure of inventions. By the end of the decade, Ford Motor, General Electric, Westinghouse and other companies had utterly transformed the American lifestyle into one befitting a new urban prosperity of nearly full employment and real annual GDP growth of 4.8%. If one wished to boil down the decade’s zing to two words, it would be electricity and combustion, a one-two technological punch that streamlined urban housework and took Americans out onto the road, thereby reverberating across the economy.

Today, numerous economists and technologists say that long-gestating technologies may be ready to propel a similar frenzy of commerce. This time, the economic engine might start with artificial intelligence; the pharmaceutical industry, turbo-charged by the historically fast creation of the Covid-19 vaccine; a new era of super-batteries and electric vehicles; and a re-imagination of cities, with much of the workforce permanently dialing in from home. A currently dammed-up tidal wave of cash could finance this economic deluge, these economists say — some $3.7 trillion sitting on the sidelines in personal savings accounts and corporate cash reserves.

But the forecasts hinge on a number of presumptions. Even if you accept that a ton of cool, potentially economy-driving ideas may be out there on the horizon, who is to say their time will come in the 2020s — or whether, like the refrigerator, which only took hold in the 1930s, when their high price dropped, they are likelier to ripen in the next decade? What if we are actually looking at a Thundering Thirties?

It is also reasonable to be suspicious of the crowd — when most of the thinking class has coalesced in a single direction, an undiscriminating herd mentality may have taken hold, especially since, when the world has hit rock bottom, it may be inviting to join in collective wishful thinking. In just one contrary opinion, the World Bank last week released a forecast of a potential “lost decade” in the 2020s, with tepid 1.9% annual growth. “If history is any guide,” the report says, “unless there are substantial and effective reforms, the global economy is heading for a decade of disappointing growth outcomes.”

But in several important ways, the 1920s and the 2020s already do resemble one another. That is in the presence of pronounced inequality, a rural-urban divide, and a financial bubble.

And by the end of 1929, we know how those circumstances ended.