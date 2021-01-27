Xi Jinping: Global Shaper



On Monday, Xi Jinping made a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.



His topic: Let the Torch of Multilateralism Light up Humanity’s Way Forward



Okay.



Xi offered some initial thoughts on the state of humanity (Xinhua 2): “The problems facing the world are intricate and complex.”

“The way out of them is through upholding multilateralism and building a community with a shared future for mankind.” Xi had four prescriptions for the post-COVID world: Step up macroeconomic policy coordination to promote sustainable and inclusive growth

Reject ideological prejudice and embrace win-win cooperation

Close the wealth gap between developed and developing countries

Jointly address pressing global challenges He then outlined China’s contribution to this lofty vision, saying it would: Play an active role in international cooperation on COVID-19

Continue implementing a win-win strategy of opening up

Promote sustainable development

Make advances in science, technology, and innovation

Promote a new type of international relations, not based on a zero-sum mentality What a coincidence! These points line up nicely with China’s domestic policy objectives.



Get smart: China wants to position itself as a champion of multilateralism.



Get smarter: Much of the world is skeptical of that narrative.

read more Xinhua: 习近平在世界经济论坛“达沃斯议程”对话会上的特别致辞

Xinhua: Full Text: Special Address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda