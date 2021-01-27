 Skip to main content

Xi Jinping: Global Shaper

Trivium China

 


On Monday, Xi Jinping made a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

His topic: Let the Torch of Multilateralism Light up Humanity’s Way Forward

Okay.

Xi offered some initial thoughts on the state of humanity (Xinhua 2):

  • “The problems facing the world are intricate and complex.”
  • “The way out of them is through upholding multilateralism and building a community with a shared future for mankind.”
Xi had four prescriptions for the post-COVID world:
  • Step up macroeconomic policy coordination to promote sustainable and inclusive growth
  • Reject ideological prejudice and embrace win-win cooperation
  • Close the wealth gap between developed and developing countries
  • Jointly address pressing global challenges
He then outlined China’s contribution to this lofty vision, saying it would:
  • Play an active role in international cooperation on COVID-19
  • Continue implementing a win-win strategy of opening up
  • Promote sustainable development
  • Make advances in science, technology, and innovation
  • Promote a new type of international relations, not based on a zero-sum mentality

What a coincidence! These points line up nicely with China’s domestic policy objectives.

Get smart: China wants to position itself as a champion of multilateralism.

Get smarter: Much of the world is skeptical of that narrative.
 

read more

Xinhua: 习近平在世界经济论坛“达沃斯议程”对话会上的特别致辞
Xinhua: Full Text: Special Address by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
9 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
271 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
110 comments
Read more