Beaten Black And Blue By Police Officials", Dalit Labour Activist Nodeep Kaur Submits In Her Bail Plea, P&H HC To Hear Plea Tomorrow

Submitting that she has been targeted and falsely implicated in the matter as she was successful in generating massive support in favour of the Farmers' movement , Dalit Labour Activist Nodeep Kaur has claimed in her Bail plea (filed before the Punjab & Haryana High Court) that she was beaten, tortured and suffered multiple injuries.

In her bail plea, she has also claimed that after arresting her, the Police Officials took her to the Police Station "in absence of any woman police official" and was "beaten black and blue by the police officials."

The Bail Plea has been filed through her Advocates Arshdeep Singh Cheema and Pawandeep Singh along with other lawyers (on behalf of DSGMC) under the guidance of Senior Advocate RS Cheema stating that she was falsely arraigned as accused in an FIR lodged under various sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

It may be noted that the Punjab & Haryana High Court on Friday (12th February) took suo-motu cognizance of the alleged illegal confinement of 23-year-old labour activist Nodeep Kaur (a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan) by Haryana police.

The Bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, in its order, noted that complaints dated 06th February 2021 and 08th February 2021 have been received through e-mail regarding illegal confinement of Nodeep Kaur, Dalit Labour Activist by the Haryana Police.

Other averments in the Bail Plea

She has been targeted so that unionization of the workers does not take place as her organization was successful in generating huge support in favour of the Farmers' protests and this irked the Administration.

Even after the directions of Judicial Magistrate First Class, she was not produced for the medical examination for a number of days.

Offence under Section 384 not made out even as per the facts alleged by the Police officials.

During the custody in the police station, she was tortured and made to sign on blank papers.

This plea came up before the Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan on Monday (22nd February), however, the Court ordered that the plea be listed along with the suo motu case on Wednesday (24th February).

About Nodeep Kaur

As stated, Nodeep Kaur is a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan and was arrested on 12th January when she participated in a protest held by unpaid labourers near the Singhu border between Haryana and Delhi and she remains in custody to date (in Haryana's Karnal jail).

Arrested by the Sonipat Police on January 12 on charges of attempt to murder, rioting, and assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty under the Indian Penal Code, among others, her Bail plea of was dismissed by a local court on 02nd February.

As reported by The Hindu, the Sonipat Police issued a statement that a police team had gone to Kundli Industrial Area the day after they received information about the alleged manhandling of management and staff of an industrial unit, and attempts to extort money from them.

According to police, Ms. Nodeep and her associates attacked the police with sticks, causing injuries to seven personnel. Following the incident, she was arrested, but her associates managed to escape.

Responding to allegations of torture, the police has said, "She did not raise the issue of assault by police officers either before the Medical Officer or the Chief Judicial Magistrate."

"Thus, the allegations put forward by the accused or her lawyer seems to be an afterthought and the Police Department clearly negates the said allegation," said the statement.

As reported by Scroll, Kaur was granted bail (on 11th February) in connection with an extortion case, however, Kaur, will remain in prison for two more cases against her in connection with 12th January incident.

Significantly, the arrest and the alleged torture of Kaur sparked social media debate and gained attention last week after Meena Harris, the niece of United States Vice President Kamala Harris, tweeted about her





