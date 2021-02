Blackouts in energy-rich Texas are a wake-up call for knife-edge Britain

see url: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/ne ws/2021/02/19/blackouts-energy -rich-texas-wake-up-call- knife-edge-britain/ see full article...Interesting viewpoint on resiliency of the electric supply system and the increasing use of electricity in the home, car and industry and the removal of carbon based energy supply products being replaced with wind and solar power...So far we have been lucky in the UK, with not too many major power cuts...and we do have the opportunity to import and export electricity from Europe at peak times and...I believe, Northern Ireland. The peak times vary in all of those countries...We are still not exploring tidal power, differential hot and cold currents in the oceans, and installing anywhere near enough heat pumps and extra insulation in homes and new buildings. Some green subsidies are being removed due to lack of take up by the population, because getting them is too complicated and it takes a long time to get the work done...Quote<< >>End of Quote