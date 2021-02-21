 Skip to main content

Ludwig Heinrich Edler von Mises: Quotes

Ludwig Heinrich Edler von Mises was an Austrian School economist, historian, logician and sociologist. Mises wrote and lectured extensively on the societal contributions of classical liberalism. He is best known for his work on praxeology, a study of human choice and action

Quotes

Human civilization is not something achieved against nature; it is rather the outcome of the working of the innate qualities of man.

If history could teach us anything, it would be that private property is inextricably linked with civilization.

Peace and not war is the father of all things.
To defeat the aggressors is not enough to make peace durable. The main thing is to discard the ideology that generates war.

If some peoples pretend that history or geography gives them the right to subjugate other races, nations, or peoples, there can be no peace.

