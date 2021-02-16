Uneven vaccine roll-outs will widen recovery gaps

Outlook

National-level variation in economic performance will increase in 2021 compared with last year. The parameters of the policy challenge each country faces depend on its economic structure; its scope to sustain and expand stimulus; and its ability to control infection through non-pharmaceutical interventions such as lockdowns and social distancing.

Vaccination roll-outs will exacerbate recovery challenges, not least due to lingering questions about the protection offered and the impact on transmission. The recovery of high-employment sectors -- travel, hospitality, entertainment and retail -- will be especially sensitive to the success, and failures, of immunisation programmes.