Unsustainable inequality: Why India must tax its super-rich

There are multiple models of free market. But even the richest billionaires who attend the World Economic Forum, the mecca of free market, are saying we need to move away from this unequal system. We need to move away from share-holder capitalism to stakeholder capitalism.



The founder of WEF himself said that the time of neo-liberal capitalism is over. America has free market, but there too we have seen Occupy Wall Street movement. I was in USA at that time and on Wall Street people stood with placards saying that “economy of 1:99 would not work”. The International Monetary Fund is also saying you cannot have this level of inequality.

We are reaching unsustainable level of inequality and it is causing social unrest. In the pandemic year, the top 10 billionaires added 500billion dollars to their wealth whereas most of the people globally were finding it difficult to put bread on their table. This cannot be justified by any free market model.

People who have wealth get more and more rewards from economic activities while lives of those at the lower strata get worse or remain unchanged. It is a rigged system where capital takes disproportionate credit for creating wealth.

We have done a survey among 295 top economists in 79 countries. They included leading global economists such as Jayati Ghosh, Jeffrey Sachs and Gabriel Zucman; and they all agreed that this model is unsustainable and problematic for the world.