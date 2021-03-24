 Skip to main content

China goes tit-for-tat with EU

TRIVIUM China


On Monday, the EU – soon followed by the UK, US, and Canada – announced sanctions on Chinese officials and entities for human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
 
Why it’s a big deal: This is the first time the EU has issued sanctions on China for human rights abuses since 1989.
 
As expected, Beijing was not happy.
 
The foreign ministry called the sanctions groundless (MoFA):

”This move, based on nothing but lies and disinformation… severely undermines China-EU relations.” 



The ministry also announced sanctions on 10 European individuals and four institutions, including:

The European Council's Political and Security Committee

The Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin

Dutch legislator Sjoerd Wiemer Sjoerdsma, who has called for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Lithuanian legislator Dovilė Šakalienė and Belgian legislator Samuel Cogolati, who introduced Xinjiang genocide bills in their respective legislatures

German scholar Adrian Zenz, most known for his work detailing the buildout of Xinjiang's re-education camps

Get smart: Sanctioning lawmakers and research institutes will only lead to more critiques and scrutiny of China’s handling of Xinjiang.

