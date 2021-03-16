China Weekly Report 4|17 3.6.2021-3.12.2021





At the Two Sessions, members of the Politburo Standing Committee met with breakout sessions for provincial delegations to the NPC to emphasize their complete support for Li Keqiang’s Government Work Report, highlight the achievements of 2020, and to galvanize support for the 14th Five-Year Plan and others decisions reached during the NPC meeting.

Two Sessions





Li Zhanshu: Deepen the Study of Xi Jinping Thought, Embark on the Journey toward Building a Modern Socialist Country

People's Daily





3.5 Politburo Standing Committee member, President of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu (栗战书) joined a meeting of Jiangxi delegates to the NPC to review the government work report. Li expressed his complete approval of the government work report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang because it adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It is situated in the new development stage, implements the new development concept, and it constructs the new development pattern. It also revolves around the theme of high-quality development and responds to the wishes of the people.





Li said that the past year was “unprecedented and difficult” for the Party and country. However, thanks to the strategic planning of the Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core, opportunities emerged from crises. He listed the victory against the coronavirus epidemic and the comprehensive victory in building a moderately prosperous society and in poverty alleviation as examples.





In the 100 years of history of the CCP, Li praised, the period since the 18th Party Congress as “one of the most brilliant stages in the history of the Chinese nation” (中华民族历史上最辉煌的阶段之一). He said that a country’s strength can be shown through the governance capabilities of the ruling party and its highest leaders, its institutions, and its governance systems. Li further added that in the moment of crisis, it was the Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core that played the role of raising the flag and setting the direction, as well as of navigating and taking the helm.





Li expressed his hope that Jiangxi would follow the correct direction pointed to by Xi Jinping, strengthening the ‘four consciousnesses’ (四个意识), consolidating the ‘four confidences’ (四个自信), achieving the ‘two defends’ (两个维护), and striving to make a good start in realizing the 14th Five-Year Plan. In order to achieve that, Li proposed the following five points:

Connect Jiangxi’s reality to the systematic study of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and transform it into a powerful driving force to guide practice and advance work. Based on the new development stage, implement the new development concept, and build the new development pattern. Model high-quality development in old revolutionary regions, thus promoting central region development. Solidify and expand the gains from poverty alleviation and transition well into the work of rural revitalization. Utilize the “red” resources of Jiangxi in promoting party history education well. Show one’s true colors by adhering to the Party’s leadership, which is the core characteristic and greatest advantage of the people’s congress system.





Han Zheng: Ensure a Good Beginning of the “Fourteenth Five-Year Plan”

People’s Daily





3.5 Politburo Standing Committee member and Vice Premier Han Zheng (韩正) attended the meeting of the Shaanxi delegation, reviewing the government work report with fellow representatives. Han expressed his full approval of the government work report delivered by Li Keqiang. Han pointed out that 2020 was an extremely unusual year in the history of New China. The following feats were achieved: strategic victory against the Covid-19 epidemic, the comprehensive victory in poverty alleviation, the decisive milestones in building a “moderately prosperous” society, and the main objectives of the thirteenth Five-Year Plan. China’s overall national strength stepped into a new stage, and a great step was taken toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This, according to Han, was the result of the strong leadership of the CCP Central Committee with Xi at its core, the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought, and the united struggle of the whole Party and people from all nationalities.





This year, Han Zheng emphasized, would be one of special importance in the national modernization process. Thus, all need to strengthen the ‘four consciousnesses’ (四个意识), consolidate the ‘four confidences’ (四个自信), achieve the ‘two defends’ (两个维护). All thoughts and actions need to be united under the policy directives of the Central Committee. All should overcome difficulties, do work in concrete ways, and strive to complete objectives determined by the center in order to ensure a good beginning to the Fourteenth Five-Year Plan. All must stand in the new development stage, implement the new development concept, and construct the new development outlook; concretely do the work of “six stabilities” (六稳) and comprehensively implement the task of “six protects” (六保); scientifically implement macroeconomic policies, promote continuous economic recovery and high-quality development, and ensure a harmonious and stable society.





Han Zheng approved of Shaanxi’s progress in various areas. He hoped that Shaanxi would follow the spirit of Xi Jinping’s important remarks, implement the “five demands” (五项要求) and the “five solidifies” (五个扎实). Promote high-quality development, deepen reform and opening up, promote ecological work and pollution prevention, and strengthen the provision and development of social services. Resolutely adhere to strictly ruling the Party, and strive to write a new chapter for Shaanxi in the New Era.





Xi Jinping: Completely, Accurately, and Comprehensively Implement the New Development Concept, Promote a Sense of a Chinese National Community

People’s Daily





3.6 Xi Jinping met with the Inner Mongolia delegation to the National People’s Congress to discuss completely, accurately, and comprehensively understanding and implementing the New Development Concept (新发展理念) (innovative, coordinated, green, open, sharing, and security development). He instructed the delegation to figure out the position of Inner Mongolia within the New Development Concept by analyzing its strengths and weaknesses and key industries, promoting such industries to become more high-end, intelligent, and green, developing strategic emerging industries and advanced manufacturing in accordance with local conditions, and advancing infrastructure construction. He also encouraged them to continue to adhere to “the glorious tradition of ethnic unity,” and instructed the delegation to do a good job of carrying out Party History Study and Education.





Wang Yang: Carry Forward the Spirit of Poverty Alleviation and Stay in High Spirits to Ensure a Good Start to the 14th Five-Year Plan

Xinhua





3.6 Politburo Standing Committee member and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) met with the Sichuan delegation to the NPC to discuss poverty alleviation and carrying out the 14th Five-Year Plan. Wang emphasized to the delegation that the government work report delivered by Li Keqiang had been guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and fully embodied the CCP Central Committee’s decisions on economic and social development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period. He emphasized that he “fully agrees” with the work report.





He told the delegation that the past year has been “extraordinary” and that in the face of grim and complex situations and tasks, unprecedented risks and challenges, China’s fight against the epidemic achieved major strategic results, the fight against poverty achieved a comprehensive victory, and the comprehensive building of a moderately prosperous society realized historic achievements. “General Secretary Xi Jinping is at the helm,” he said. “These achievements have fully demonstrated the political advantages of the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and the institutional advantages of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and fully demonstrated the majestic force within the Chinese people and Chinese culture.





He urged the delegation to carry forward the spirit of poverty alleviation and to focus on expanding and consolidating the results of poverty alleviation. He also emphasized the sinicization of religion, promotion of ethnic unity, religious harmony, and social stability, and to implement the central government’s strategy for Tibet work.





Xi Jinping: Prioritize the People’s Health, Develop a High-Quality and Balanced Public Services System

People’s Daily





3.6 Xi Jinping visited the medical and education sector delegations at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) , and he also attended their group meeting. Politburo Standing Committee member and CPPCC Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) accompanied Xi during this visit. Xi emphasized that guaranteeing people’s health should be a development priority, and basic medical and health services should maintain their public nature. All should pay attention to the main problems and diseases facing people’s health, solidify the public health prevention safety net, and push for high-quality development in state-owned hospitals, all in order to provide comprehensive health services to the people at all times. Regarding education, Xi emphasized implementing the Party’s education policies, to adhere to a socialist education and its public nature. He also stressed the development of a high-quality education system, a system that will cultivate well-rounded builders of socialism for the next generation.





Xi pointed out that the past year has been unprecedented. People across the Party and the country united under the leadership of the Central Committee. The battle against the coronavirus epidemic obtained a strategic victory. The country achieved positive economic growth, coming in first in the world. A complete victory has been won in the fight against poverty. Building a harmonious society has achieved historic feats. Reform and opening up has been deepened. The Thirteenth Five-Year Plan has been concluded and the Fourteenth Five-Year Plan is in full motion.





Xi emphasized that the lesson from fighting against the epidemic is that prevention is the best health strategy. Aside from normalizing epidemic prevention, more targeted regional prevention is needed, and the prevention time window should be pushed forward. The disease prevention and control systems must be reformed, and mechanisms for assessing, researching, and decision making about significant public health risks, and innovation in joint prevention-cure mechanisms all need to be improved.





Xi pointed out that public hospitals carried most of the burden during the epidemic, thus the public medical system needs to be reformed and expanded. Local county-level health infrastructure needs to be improved. Breakthroughs should be made in modern hospital management systems, the national healthcare system, medical supply provision systems, and overall supervision mechanisms. The efficacy of Chinese medicine, combined with Western medicine, in coronavirus treatment should be explained in scientific ways, in order to ensure the continuity of Chinese medicine. Regarding medical workers, Xi stressed that they should be better protected and cared for. He condemned violence and harassment against doctors, and said that offenders should be legally prosecuted.





Xu Qiliang: Strive to Create a New Situation in the Cause of Strengthening the Army in the New Era

PLA Daily





3.6 Politburo member and Vice Chair of the Central Military Commission (CMC) Xu Youliang (许其亮) spoke at the delegates’ meeting of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and of the People’s Armed Police (PAP). Xu said that the past year has been extremely unprecedented. Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the global economic recession, national security and army building have attained important new achievements. Xu also commended the People’s Army for protecting national security and contributing to epidemic control and prevention efforts.





Xu emphasized that all military forces should strengthen the ‘four consciousnesses’ (四个意识), consolidate the ‘four confidences’ (四个自信), and achieve the ‘two defends’ (两个维护); implement the CMC Chairman responsibility system, and resolutely listen to the commands of Xi Jinping. The military needs to improve political judgement, understanding, and execution. They need to remember the “two outlooks” (两个大局), remember their original mission, grasp the direction of history, and recognize opportunities and challenges. All need to implement policy directives from Xi Jinping, concretely execute troops’ training and war preparation, strive for a new phase in a strong military for the new era, welcome the party’s centenary with high marks.





Lastly, Xu expressed his support for the electoral system reform in Hong Kong. He said that the military fully supports this decision, and fully defends national security, sovereignty and development interests.





Wang Qishan: Draw Wisdom from the Hundred-Year Party History, Use Xi Jinping Thought as Guide to Rejuvenation

People's Daily





3.6 Vice President Wang Qishan (王岐山) visited the Hunan delegation to the NPC. He emphasized that the past, present, and future are all connected. Standing at the crossroads of the two centenary goals, all delegates should look back at the history of the Party, from which to draw wisdom, strength, and confidence to move forward. Embarking on the journey toward building a modern socialist country, all should follow Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era as the core principle, in order to ensure that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation goes from one victory to the next.





Wang said that in this past year, the Party and the country have accomplished great things that satisfied the people, gained world recognition, and will be recorded in history. The confidence of the Party and all of society in the socialist path, theory, system, and culture have been strengthened. He expressed his full approval of the government work report, the Fourteenth Five-Year Plan, and the 2035 long-term development goals, because they all had Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the guiding principle, as well as Xi Jinping’s vision of the new development stage, concept, and pattern.





Wang summarized the one hundred years of party history as a history of struggle, a journey of sinicizing Marxism, and of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation guided by the Party’s innovative theory. The Party adheres to Marxism as the fundamental principle, combining it with the reality of China and the essence of Chinese traditional culture. The Party constantly experiments and innovates in the face of new challenges, which has provided a powerful ideological weapon and guide for action to complete its mission in different stages of history.





Wang emphasized that a new era facilitates new thought and new thought facilitates new journeys. The key is to find analytical and problem solving methods from Xi Jinping Thought, to confront difficulties and challenges, to do real work in concrete ways, and to push for high-quality development. Through innovation in organization and institutions, push forward the modernization of governance systems and capacities.





Lastly, Wang reiterated that studying Xi Jinping Thought requires the scientific spirit, and comprehensive and systematic accuracy. One has to connect party history, national history, and the history of the Chinese civilization to the real conditions of the Party, the country, and society. One should understand the historical and cultural origins of theories in order to accurately grasp Marxist methodologies. Wang urged all to study with “heart,” so that they can be highly aligned with Xi Jinping in thoughts, politics, and actions.





Han Zheng with Hong Kong, Macao Delegations

Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council





3.7 Politburo Standing Committee member Han Zheng (韩正) met separately with the Hong Kong and Macao delegations during the National People’s Congress (NPC).





After listening to delegates, Han Zheng said that over the past year, under the strong leadership of the Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core, the country has made new significant progress in reform and opening up and in building a modern socialist country. Under the support of central-level leadership and that of the special autonomous regions’ (SAR) governments and chief executives, Hong Kong and Macao have achieved positive results in controlling the epidemic, economic recovery, and alleviating public concerns.





According to Han, in recent years and especially since the 2019 “anti-extradition” incident in Hong Kong, the chaos in Hong Kong society demonstrated that the current electoral system in Hong Kong has obvious loopholes and flaws. Perfecting the Hong Kong electoral system is an urgent task with important implications. Han said that “patriots governing Hong Kong” (爱国者治港) is the proper meaning of “One Country, Two Systems” (一国两制). The Central Committee has maintained the same attitude on this issue. The Hong Kong electoral system must be improved with necessary methods, in order to ensure a patriotic majority in “Hong Kongers governing Hong Kong (港人治港).” This would ensure the Hong Kong government to have rule-by-law and effective governance, and to make sure that Hong Kong’s experiment of “One Country, Two Systems” continues to progress in the correct direction.





Han Zheng expressed his high approval of the NPC’s work on Hong Kong and Macao. He urged the delegates to fully support the NPC and its standing committee’s decision and legislation on reforming Hong Kong’s electoral system. Delegates should resolutely support the chief executives and the SAR governments, and promote the integration of Hong Kong and Macao into the national development outlook.





Xi Jinping: Unswervingly Follow the Path of High-Quality Development, Unswervingly Improve People’s Livelihoods

People’s Daily





3.8 Xi Jinping met with the Qinghai delegation to the NPC to emphasize that the requirements of the 14th Five-Year Plan are not only for developed regions, but must also be met by underdeveloped regions as well. He also emphasized that high-quality development is not just about economic development, but all aspects of social development as well. He said that Qinghai bears a major responsibility for the country’s ecological security and sustainable development and it must undertake the mission of maintaining ecological security for future generations.





He instructed delegates to concentrate on work that affects people’s livelihoods, such as employment, education, social security, healthcare, elder care, childcare, and housing. He also emphasized the coordinated development of rural and urban areas and fully implementing the rural revitalization strategy, and realizing the connection between rural revitalization and poverty alleviation.





On Party History Study and Education, the new education campaign launched by Xi to encourage CCP members to study party history, Xi explained that it is necessary to make use of “red resources” (红色资源), educate and guide party members to strengthen their ideals and beliefs, strengthen the spirit of struggle, and improve people’s ability to fight so as not to get lost in the face of complex circumstances and not to cower in the face of arduous struggle.





Xi Jinping: Make a Good Start in National Defense and Army Building for the 14th Five-Year Plan; Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese Communist Party

People’s Daily





3.10 Xi Jinping spoke to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and People’s Armed Police (PAP) delegations to the NPC. He emphasized that in addition to this year marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan and the beginning of comprehensively building a modern socialist country, it also marks the beginning of the “three-step” development strategy to modernize national defense and the armed forces (国防和军队现代化新“三步走”). Xi affirmed the achievements of the PLA and PAP in national defense over the past year, crediting their implementation of Central Committee and Central Military Commission (CMC) decisions with their effective battle against the Covid-19 outbreak.





Xi listed requirements for the PLA and PAP to follow in order to begin the work of the 14th Five-Year Plan.

It is necessary to profoundly understand the determined intentions of the Central Committee and CMC, focus on achieving the objectives of the 100-year struggle of army building, and plan work closely around the 14th Five-Year Plan for army building. It is necessary to intensify the drive for innovation, accelerate scientific and technological self-reliance, and fully exhibit the strategic supportive role of science and technology in army building. It is necessary to strengthen strategic supervision, optimize project demonstration methods and project approval procedures, and strengthen overall regulation of major projects. Central and provincial organs, local party committees and state governments at all levels must earnestly implement the Party’s deployment requirements and fulfill their duties in the field of national defense construction.





Xi concluded by saying that the current security situation is unstable and uncertain. The entire military must be prepared to confront a variety of complex and difficult situations at any time, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and provide support for comprehensively building a modern socialist country.





Provincial Secretaries of the Central Commission of Discipline and Inspection: Deepen the Reform of Disciplinary Inspection Mechanisms

CCDI -NSC





3.11 After attending the Two Sessions, provincial party secretaries of the provincial-level Commission for Discipline and Inspection (CDI) shared their thoughts on disciplinary, inspection, and supervision work. Statements were drawn from provincial CDI heads from Guangxi, Hainan, Shanxi, Guizhou, and the CDI head of Beijing. The statements revolved around the following points:

Adhere to and strengthen leadership of the Party in order to deepen reforms of disciplinary and inspection mechanisms. Continue to improve the efficacy of stationed inspections. Extend, expand, and enhance vertical connectivity. In particular, a key measure of stationed inspections reform is the stationing of upper-echelon CDI officials to state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The CDI secretary from Guizhou said that three provincial SOEs and universities were chosen as testing sites. The inspection team names will be changed from the SOE and Higher Education Institution Inspectors’ Office to the Discipline and Inspection Team, stationed by the provincial CDI. Integrate standardization and rule-by-law into the reform process. The essence is to follow the Party Constitution, regulation, and discipline, as well as the Constitution, laws and regulations, in bestowing, limiting, and using one’s rights. Use rule-by-law thoughts and approaches to promote supervision and to prevent and control corruption.





NPC Decision on Improving Hong Kong SAR Electoral System

Xinhua News





3.11 The National People’s Congress (NPC) passed the “Proposal on Improving Hong Kong Special Autonomous Region’s (SAR) Electoral System” proposed by the NPC Standing Committee. Based on the Article 31, 62.2, 14 and 16 of the Constitution, the Hong Kong Basic Law, and the Hong Kong National Security Law, the NPC has decided upon the following regulations:

To improve Hong Kong’s electoral system, [we] must resolutely implement “One Country, Two Systems,” “Hong Kongers governing Hong Kong,” and a high degree of autonomy; protect the constitutional order determined by the Constitution and the Hong Kong Basic Law; concretely improve the governance capacity of the Hong Kong SAR government; protect the Hong Kong permanent residents’ right to vote and their right to run for office. An Election Committee that is highly representative, suitable to Hong Kong’s conditions, and that shows the overall interests of the society will be established in Hong Kong. The committee is responsible for voting for the Chief Executive and certain members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) and for nominating candidates for the Chief Executive and LegCo. The Election Committee will consist of representatives from five sectors: the industrial, commercial, and financial sectors and the professions and the grassroots, labor, and religious sectors; LegCo and regional organizations representatives; the Hong Kong delegates for the NPC; the Hong Kong delegates for the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC); other Hong Kong members from relevant national bodies. The Election Committee will have a total of 1,500 members. The Chief Executive will be elected by the Election Committee and appointed by the central government. The Chief Executive needs to be nominated by 188 members from the Election Committee. At least fifteen representatives must come from each of the five sectors mentioned above. Each Election Committee member has one anonymous vote in electing the Chief Executive. The Chief Executive needs to receive a majority of over half the votes to be elected. Each Legislative Council will have 90 members, elected by the Election Committee, functional constituencies, and district elections. A Hong Kong SAR Candidate Eligibility Commission will be established to review and confirm the eligibility of Election Committee candidates, Chief Executive candidates, and LegCo candidates. The Hong Kong SAR needs to improve and perfect its eligibility review mechanisms, so that it can ensure the candidates comply with Hong Kong Basic Law, the Hong Kong National Security Law, the NPC Standing Committee’s explanation on Article 104 of the Basic Law and its decision on the eligibility of LegCo representatives, and other relevant local laws of Hong Kong. The NPC Standing Committee is authorized by this decision to modify Annex I and Annex II of Hong Kong Basic Law, Selection Methods of the Chief Executive, and Selection Methods and Voting Procedures of the Legislative Council. Based on the modifications made by the NPC Standing Committee, the Hong Kong SAR should follow such modifications in amending relevant Hong Kong laws, and organize and host election activities according to the law. The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR should deliver reports to the central government in a timely manner on important issues relating to the arrangements and organization of the electoral system. This decision is effective immediately on the day it is announced.

Propaganda Work





PD Editorial: Seize the Opportunity and Begin a New Journey

People’s Daily





3.11 People’s Daily published an editorial congratulating the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee on its successful conclusion. Touting the meeting’s democratic values, the editorial noted that, during the Conference, Xi Jinping and other “leading Party and national comrades” visited member group meetings, “participat[ed] jointly with the groups, listen[ed] to ideas and suggestions, [and] jointly discussed the state of the nation” and plans for development. It approvingly described the work of the committee over the duration of the conference, and stated that “Everyone unanimously endorsed and firmly supported improving the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s (SAR) electoral system.” Observing the Centenary of the Chinese Communist Party’s establishment and the first year of the 14th Five-Year Plan, the editorial pointed out that this is the “beginning of the journey to comprehensively build a modern socialist country.” However, it also cautioned that, “although China’s development is still in an important period of strategic opportunity,” opportunities and challenges alike present new and changing circumstances.





To meet these challenges and implement the 14th Five-Year Plan and 2035 long-range goals, “[we] must adhere to the Party’s all-around leadership, fully mobilize all active elements, broadly unify all possible united forces, and form a strong cooperative force to promote development.” The editorial stated that the CPPCC was well-equipped to do this important work and should “make a good start” on the 14th Five-Year plan. Saying that the “new era” and “new journey” required new tasks and actions, the editorial stated that the CPPCC must “adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” as well as grasping and implementing the new development concept and improving the level of political consultation, democratic supervision, and political participation. Finally, the editorial exhorted readers, “Let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, strengthening the ‘four consciousnesses’ (四个意识), consolidating the ‘four confidences’ (四个自信), [and] achieving the ‘two defends’ (两个维护).”

Zhong Sheng: A Just Cause Enjoys Abundant Support, An Unjust Cause Finds Little Support

People’s Daily





3.11 People’s Daily published a Zhong Sheng (钟声) commentary touting the joint statement delivered to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council in support of its policies in Hong Kong. Asserting that Hong Kong’s future will only get “better and better” under Beijing’s policies, the commentary stated that “all the forces for justice in the world are standing on the right side of history.” 70 countries had signed a joint statement in support of China, which had been delivered by a representative from Belarus. The statement “reiterated [the signatories’] support for China’s implementation of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ in the SAR, stressed that the Hong Kong SAR was an inseparable part of China, that Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs, [and] urged the relevant parties to respect China’s sovereignty and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs.” Zhong Sheng emphasized the importance of non-interference to the UN and pointed out that “for the past few years, some Western countries have repeatedly and publicly meddled in Hong Kong’s affairs and have brazenly supported and encouraged Hong Kong anti-China, stoke-chaos in Hong Kong forces, providing [them] with a protective umbrella.” Right now, “some Western politicians” are using the “banner of human rights” to criticize the NPC Decision on Hong Kong electoral reform in order to “put pressure on China.”





The commentary went on to state that Hong Kong’s electoral policies belong entirely to China’s internal affairs and further, that electoral reforms enjoy broad support in China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Supporters understand that “the principle of ‘patriots governing Hong Kong’ advances both ‘One Country, Two Systems’ and maintains the practical necessities for long-term peace and stability in Hong Kong.” The commentary quoted approvingly from the joint statement. It then sought to highlight the “double standard’ (双重标准) China is held to.The commentary closed by repeating its claim that Hong Kong’s future is bright due to China’s “unswerving determination to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests.”





PD Editorial: Work Together to Begin a Great Endeavor, Bravely Rise with the Tide and Open a New Way

People’s Daily





3.12 People’s Daily published an editorial congratulating the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) on the successful conclusion of its fourth session. The editorial recounted the proceedings of the NPC, saying that it had reviewed the country’s “historic social, economic, and development achievements” of the recently concluded 13th Five-Year Plan and the achievements of the past year, “unanimously believing” that they had been due to “the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core,” “the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” and the shared struggle of the Party, army, and people from all ethnic groups. The meeting also reviewed and approved the government work report, the 14th Five-Year Plan, and the 2035 long-term development goals, and passed amendments to the Organic Law and the NPC Rules of Procedure. The editorial specifically affirmed the NPC’s Decision on Improving the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Electoral System, saying that the delegates had “unanimously” agreed that the Decision cohered with both the constitution and Hong Kong’s Basic Law, as well as “ensur[ing] the implementation of ‘Hong Kongers governing Hong Kong’ with patriots as the mainstay” (爱国者为主体的“港人治港”) and One Country, Two Systems. The editorial attributed the “great vitality and remarkable superiority” of the NPC system to it being “deeply rooted among the people.” Thus, “only by adhering to a development concept with the people at the core, development that serves the people, development that depends on the people, and development gains that are enjoyed by the people can we have the correct outlook on development and modernization.” The editorial concluded by emphasizing the importance of “even more closely uniting around the Party center with comrade Xi Jinping at the core” in order to “strengthen the ‘four consciousnesses’ (四个意识), consolidate the ‘four confidences’ (四个自信), and achieve the ‘two defends’ (两个维护)” and to “comprehensively building a modern socialist country.”





International Liaison Work





3.8 International Department Deputy Head Qian Hongshan (钱洪山) held a videoconference with German Bundestag member and former Green Party Leader Jürgen Trittin .





3.9 International Department Assistant Head Zhu Rui (朱锐) held a videoconference with Palestinian Popular Struggle Front Secretarty-General, Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee member, and Palestinian Minister of Social Development Ahmed Majdalani .





3.10 International Department Deputy Head Chen Zhou (陈洲) participated in and delivered a keynote speech at the first annual meeting of the Friends of the Silk Road Club via videolink. Other participants included officials from Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand .

