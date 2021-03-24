CHINA: Weekly Report 4|18 3.13.2021-3.19.2021









Highlights





Weeks after China endured harsh criticism over its treatment of Uyghurs and other Turkic ethnic minorities in Xinjiang at the UN Human Rights Council meeting, Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang spoke in Xinjiang about holding the line on the Party’s Xinjiang policy.





Xi Jinping wrote about the importance of becoming the world’s center for science and innovation in the party’s theoretic journal, Qiushi.

Senior Leaders





Xi Jinping: Strive to Become the Global Center of Science and an Innovation Highland

Qiushi





3.15 Xi Jinping penned an essay in the CCP’s theoretical journal Qiushi in which he declared that if China wants to prosper and rejuvenate, “it must vigorously develop science and technology and strive to become the global center of science and an innovation highland.” In the essay, he admitted that “outstanding problems” exist that are preventing China from becoming a major science and technology power. Among other issues, he mentioned lagging innovation capacity, shortcomings in basic research, a lack of major original achievements, an imperfect “talent development system,” and a lack of incentives to stimulate innovation. He explained that “the situation is pressing, the challenge is pressing, and the mission is pressing. The vast number of science and technology workers in our country must grasp the general trend, seize opportunities, confront problems, face difficulties, aim for the frontier of global science and technology... and be the vanguard of scientific and technological progress in the new era.”





He exhorted science and technology workers to:

Fully understand that innovation is the primary driving force, provide high-quality scientific and technological supplies, and focus on supporting the construction of a modern economic system. Be determined to innovate independently, strengthen innovation confidence, and focus on enhancing the ability to innovate independently. Comprehensively deepen the reform of the science and technology system, improve the efficiency of the innovation system, and strive to stimulate innovation vitality. Participate in global scientific and technological governance, contribute Chinese wisdom, and strive to build a community of shared future for mankind. Firmly establish a strategic positioning in which talent leads development (人才引领发展的战略地位), comprehensively gather talent (聚集人才), and lay a solid foundation for innovation and development talent.





Xi Jinping: Promote the Standardization, and Healthy and Sustainable Development of the Platform Economy, Integrate Carbon Neutrality into the Construction of an Ecological Civilization

People's Daily





3.15 Xi Jinping presided over the 9th meeting of the Central Finance and Economic Affairs Commission (CFEAC), which focused on the development of the platform economy and the path toward carbon neutrality. Politburo Standing Committee members Li Keqiang (李克强), Wang Huning (王沪宁), and Han Zheng (韩正) were also present at the meeting.





The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the State Administration for Market Regulations briefed the CFEAC on promoting the healthy development of the platform economy. The Ministries of Ecology and Environment and of Natural Resources briefed the Commission on the overall framework and the main policies to reach carbon emissions peak and later to achieve carbon neutrality. The National Reform and Development Commission (NRDC) spearheaded the briefings on both topics.





Regarding the future of platform economy, the meeting emphasized adherence to the correct political direction. It stressed beginning from the strategic standpoint of developing a national competitive advantage and from the dual focus on development and standardization, grasping the development patterns of a platform economy, and building a comprehensive management system for the platform economy. The meeting pointed out that rules and institutions must be improved, and the improvement of laws and regulations on the platform economy must be accelerated. Strengthen the building of digital property rights regimes and the platform enterprises’ responsibility in data security. Supervisory capabilities, standards, and authority must be raised to cover all parts of supply chains, anti-monopoly supervision, and all financial activities. It emphasized the need to promote the platform economy’s role in service of high-quality development and raising living standards: connecting traditional industries to internet platforms, developing advanced manufacturing, supporting the supply of high-quality goods and services in the consumer sector. The rights of all actors in the platform economy must be protected. Platform enterprises should be responsible for ensuring merchandise quality, food safety, user data rights and data privacy, as well as labor protection. Technology research should be enhanced to facilitate innovation in the platform economy by strengthening basic research and aiding small- to medium-sized technology enterprises to innovate.





The meeting emphasized that the goals of reaching peak carbon emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060 are important strategic decisions and have been well thought-out by the CCP Central Committee. They are intrinsically connected with the sustainable development of the Chinese nation and building a community with a shared future for mankind.





Wang Huning: Deeply Study and Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech on Promoting Party History Study and Education

People's Daily





3.15 Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning (王沪宁) spoke at a meeting for the publication of party history education books and a themed propaganda mobilization meeting, which were held jointly. Politburo member and head of the Central Propaganda Department Huang Kunming (黄坤明) hosted the meeting. Cadres from the Central Propaganda Department, the Central Organization Department, the Central Party School, the Central Party History and Literature Research Institute, and the Ministry of Education all spoke at the meeting. Members of the Party History Study and Education Leading Small Group were present as well.





Wang stated that launching the Party-wide Party History Study and Education initiative was an important strategic decision made by the CCP Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core. Party members and cadres should be organized to study Xi Jinping’s “On the History of the Chinese Communist Party,” the “Compilation of Remarks on CCP History by Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao,” and the “Brief History of the Chinese Communist Party,” which were all published in recent weeks. All members of the Party should work hard in studying and comprehending Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and applying it in concrete ways. Only then can they raise capabilities in political judgement, political comprehension, and political execution, and maintain a high degree of alignment with the CCP Central Committee--with Xi Jinping at the core--in their thoughts, politics, and actions. Themed party history propaganda lectures should be held widely and with depth, to help cadres, party members, and the masses to form and solidify a correct view on party history. They need to be connected to reality, effectively use red resources (红色资源), and target masses. The lectures should recount the one hundred years of struggle of the CCP, its great contributions to the country and to the Chinese nation, and its original mission to unswervingly serve the people, promote the important theoretical achievements of the sinicization of Marxism, and the valuable lessons of revolution and reform.





While Conducting Research in Xinjiang Wang Yang Emphasized Completely and Accurately Implementing the Party’s Strategy for Governing Xinjiang for a New Era, Further Solidifying the Foundation of Social Stability and Long Term Stability in Xinjiang

People’s Daily





3.18 From 14 to 17 March, Politburo Standing Committee Member and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chair Wang Yang (汪洋) led an investigation tour of Xinjiang comprising four teams. On the tour, he emphasized the importance of learning from Xi Jinping’s speech at the Third Central Xinjiang Work Conference and the spirit of the Two Sessions, implementing the Party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang, “scientifically grasping the situation of Xinjiang work,” and “focusing on the overall goals of social stability and long-term peace and stability work.” He also emphasized the importance of focusing on realistic benchmarks, the integration of goal-led and issue-led approaches, and “quickly and steadily implementing the Party Central Committee’s strategic decisions and deployments.” During the tour, the four teams were sent to different regions of Xinjiang, including Urumqi, Kashgar, Turpan, Kumul, Kizilsu, Changji, and others. They visited a number of sites, including schools, communities, businesses, Party and government organizations, scientific research institutions, and religious sites, where they conducted “one-on-one interviews” with cadres, scholars and experts, and members of each ethnic and religious group and convened a conference. Wang lauded the work of the Party in Xinjiang over recent years, and especially praised their work in preventing terrorism and poverty alleviation.





Wang then outlined important elements of Xinjiang work going forward, notably including exhortations to “take forging a firm consciousness of Chinese communal [identity] as the main task in doing ethnic work well; deepen historical research in the Xinjiang region; [and] strengthen spoken and written [Mandarin] language education in accordance with the desire of the masses of ethnic groups.” Addressing religion, Wang emphasized the necessity of “siniciz[ing]” religion and of de-radicalization, stating that with the support and guidance of socialist core values, Confucianism, strengthening religious talent cultivation, and the legal management of religion, Islam in Xinjiang could “better adapt to socialist society.” Finally, he discussed the role of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), saying its work in “maintaining social stability and guarding the border [should be] better display[ed].” Chen Quanguo (陈全国) and You Quan (尤权) also participated in the tour.

Propaganda Work





Ren Ping: Only When “Patriots Govern Hong Kong” Will Hong Kong Have a Better Future

People’s Daily





3.13 People’s Daily published a Ren Ping (任平) commentary promoting the concept of “patriots governing Hong Kong.” The commentary included six sections on: 1. The significance of the NPC Decision on Improving the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s (HKSAR) Electoral System, 2. The importance of electoral systems to political systems and the political fortunes of countries, 3. The central government’s enduring belief that “patriots governing Hong Kong'' is the “proper meaning” of “One Country, Two Systems,” 4. The legitimacy and lawfulness of the central government improving “One Country, Two Systems,” 5. The definition of a patriot and “patriots governing Hong Kong” and the means to determine whether one is a patriot, and 6. The unity of the motherland and Hong Kong. After stating that the NPC Decision had “further improved Hong Kong’s legal and political system” following the Hong Kong National Security Law’s implementation, the commentary asserted that Hong Kong did not have democracy during the colonial era, that democracy developed only after Hong Kong returned to the motherland and entered “the new historical era of ‘One Country, Two Systems,’” and that events from the 2014 Occupy Central movement to the 2019 protest movement had revealed “loopholes and deficiencies” in the HKSAR electoral system. It stressed that patriotism is a common requirement for public officials around the world, that the PRC Constitution gives the central government the power to improve the HKSAR electoral system, and that the requirement of “patriots governing Hong Kong” does not mean that Hong Kong society must be “all of one suit.”





Zhong Sheng: “Patriots Governing Hong Kong” is an Irresistible Trend that Cannot Be Stopped

People’s Daily





3.14 People’s Daily published a page-four Zhong Sheng (钟声) commentary condemning “a small number of Western countries” for having recently issued “so-called statements” on the NPC Decision, revealing their “sinister intention” to “treat Hong Kong as a chess piece to contain China’s development.” It sternly warn[ed] (正告) these countries that “today’s China is no longer the very poor and weak (积贫积弱) old China that the Eight-Nation Alliance bullied over 100 years ago,” that “the Chinese people are not intimidated by or scared of evil forces (不信邪也不怕邪) and do not cause trouble but are not afraid of getting into trouble (不惹事也不怕事),” and that “no foreign country should not count on us trading away our core interests or swallowing the bitter fruit of harming our country’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests.” After rhetorically asking why this “small number of Western countries” did not speak up in favor of democracy in Hong Kong while it was a British colony, the commentary argued that Hong Kong had entered “the new historical era of ‘One Country, Two Systems” with its return to the motherland and that “oppose-China, stoke-chaos-in-Hong Kong forces” had recently threatened the political order. It criticized these countries for treating the Sino-British Joint Declaration as if it were still in effect before concluding that “any attempt by external forces to interfere in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs is doomed not to prevail (注 定不能得逞).”





First Reporting Meeting of the Party History Education Central Propaganda Group Held in Beijing

People's Daily





3.16 The Central Propaganda Department, Central Organization Department, Central Party History and Literature Research Institute, Central and State Organs Working Committee, Ministry of Education, Central Military Commission Political Work Department, and the CCP Beijing Municipality Commission held the first Party History Education Central Propaganda Group Report Meeting in Beijing. President of the Central Party History and Literature Research Institute and member of the Central Propaganda Group Qu Qingshan (曲青山) delivered the propaganda report.





In his report, Qu summarized Xi Jinping’s important remarks on party history, and explained in depth how to deepen the study and comprehension of Xi’s remarks. He asserted that the careful organizing of party history education is important to summarizing historical experiences, recognizing historical patterns, grasping historical agency, and to achieving the great victory of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. He lectured on the brilliant journey of the CCP’s one hundred years of struggle and its historical contributions, and elaborated key points on expanding party history education.





More than 700 people attended the report meeting, including cadres from party, state, and military organs, central enterprise cadres, faculty and student representatives from higher education institutions, and the public. The Central Propaganda Team will reportedly depart on a nationwide lecturing tour shortly.





Zhong Sheng: [We] Strongly Advise the US Side to Put Aside [Its] Political Intimidation Tricks

People's Daily





3.18 People’s Daily published a Zhong Sheng commentary titled “[We] Strongly Advise the US Side to Put Aside [Its] Political Intimidation Tricks'' about the US Department of State’s (DOS) statement threatening to impose financial sanctions on Chinese officials in response to the National People’s Congress (NPC) passing the relevant decision on improving Hong Kong’s electoral system (NPC Decision). The commentary asserted that “The US side’s bullying and interventionist conduct regarding the Hong Kong issue seriously violated international law and the basic norms of international relations, seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs, and fully reveals their sinister motives to disrupt Hong Kong and obstruct China’s stability and development, [which] is disgraceful.” It accused the United States of “unceasingly wav[ing] the sanctions stick under the guise of ‘human rights,’ ‘democracy,’ and ‘freedom,’ spar[ing] no effort to support and encourage the anti-China, stoke-chaos-in-Hong Kong forces, attempt[ing] vainly to manufacture a chaotic situation in Hong Kong, and damag[ing] Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.”





The commentary claimed that the “so-called sanctions statement” is just a sheet of “waste paper” and that since the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, the international community has become “more optimistic about the prospects of Hong Kong’s prosperous and stable development,” among other things. It contrasted the widespread support of the NPC Decision in Hong Kong society and international support of China’s implementation of “One Country, Two Systems'' with the “unanimous opposition and condemnation” of US sanctions on other countries from the “forces of justice in the international community.” After again accusing the United States of “wav[ing] its sanctions stick with impunity,” the commentary concluded by stating that “Any meddling and vilifying cannot sway China’s strong willpower to safeguard national sovereignty, security, development interests, and Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, and even more cannot stop Hong Kong’s firm march from chaos to governance and China’s development and growth. [We] strongly advise, the US side should promptly put aside its political intimidation tricks.”

United Front Work





The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Convened a Mobilization Meeting to Launch Party History Study and Education

United Front Work Department





3.15 The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) held a mobilization meeting in Beijing on party history study and education, in order to deploy the ACFIC in party history study and education work. In this effort, the meeting emphasized “more closely unit[ing] around the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core,” “elevat[ing] the original mission through the study of party history,” “fulfill[ing] one’s mission on the Long March for a New Era,” “lead the way in promoting the ‘two healthys’,” in order to celebrate the Party’s centenary with extraordinary achievements. The “two healthys” refer to the healthy development of the non-state-owned sector of the economy and the healthy growth of individuals in the non-state-owned sector. It is a key strategy of united front work in the non-state-owned economy.





Deputy Director of the Central United Front Work Department, and Vice Chairman of the ACFIC Xu Lejiang (徐乐江) gave the mobilization speech at the meeting. In his speech, Xu emphasized that the key point was to study, comprehend, and concretely apply Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially Xi Jinping’s important remarks on united front work in the private economy, promoting the “two healthys,” and ACFIC work. Equally important was to study the great spirit and revolutionary traditions of the Party in its one hundred years of history, and to promote the good traditions of the ACFIC and the entrepreneurs of older generations.





Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and Chairman of the ACFIC Gao Yunlong (高云龙) also attended; ACFIC Party Group Deputy Secretary and Vice Chairman Fan Youshan (樊友山) presided over the meeting.

Party Discipline





The Central Military Commission Issued the Newly Revised CCP Army Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Work Regulations

People's Daily





3.15 The Central Military Commission recently issued the newly revised “CCP Army Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) Work Regulations” (Regulations), which will take effect on 1 April 2021. The Regulations adhere to focusing on preparation for war, comprehensively strengthens the construction of the Party’s military discipline inspection organs, and regulates the work of those organs. The promulgation and implementation of the Regulations are of great significance and fully display the role of the Commission for Discipline and Inspection supervisory organs within the party and promote clean government construction and the anti-corruption struggle. The Regulations have seven sections and 44 articles, which cover the leadership system, duties and tasks, discussions and decisions, work system, discipline, and the responsibilities of the Commission. The Regulations emphasize, among other things, that the work of the Commission must adhere to strict political discipline and political rules to “ensure the absolute loyalty, absolute purity, and absolute reliability of troops.”

International Liaison Work





3.15 International Department Deputy Head Qian Hongshan (钱洪山) held a videoconference with Communist Party of Spain (PCE) General Secretary José Luis Centella .





3.15 Qian Hongshan held a videoconference with Spanish Podemos Party International Secretary Idoia Villanueva Ruiz .





3.16 International Department Deputy Head Guo Yezhou (郭业洲) met with Irish Ambassador to China Ann Derwin .





3.17 International Department Head Song Tao (宋涛) held a videoconference with Jubilee Party of Kenya Secretary General Raphael Tuju. Other participants included International Department Assistant Deputy Head Li Mingxiang (李明祥), Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian (周平剑), and Kenyan Ambassador to China Sarah Serem .





3.17 Qian Hongshan held a videoconference with Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament Chair Iratxe García Pérez .





3.17 International Department Assistant Head Zhu Rui (朱锐) met with Israeli Ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba Vitale .





3.19 Song Tao held a videoconference with Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (Philippine Democratic Party–People’s Power/PDP–Laban) President Manny Pacquiao. Other participants included International Department Deputy Head Chen Zhou (陈洲), Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian (黄溪连), and PDP-Laban Executive Vice Chair and Philippine Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Chair Aquilino Martin de la Llana Pimentel III .





3.19 Guo Yezhou participated in and addressed the second meeting of the Asian Cultural Council, a subsidiary body of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties .





3.19 International Department Deputy Head Shen Beili (沈蓓莉) held a videoconference with Brazilian Progressistas Party (PP) President Ciro Nogueira and Chamber of Deputies member and Brazil-China Parliamentary Front Head Fausto Pinato .

Organization Work





3.15 Zuo Li (左力) was appointed vice minister of the Ministry of Justice.





3.16 Xiong Maoping (熊茂平) was appointed vice director of the State Administration for Market Regulation.





3.16 Wang Linggui (王灵桂) was appointed vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.





3.16 Xiao Yuanqi (肖远企) was appointed vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.





3.16 Sun Jianli (孙建立) was appointed deputy head of the National Public Complaints and Proposals Administration.





3.16 Zhang Xin (张昕) was appointed deputy head of the National Mine Safety Administration.





3.16 Li Zhaozong (李兆宗) was appointed head of the National Administration of State Secrets Protection.





3.16 Yin Zonghua (尹宗华) was appointed deputy head of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.





3.16 Zhang Wei (张伟) was appointed vice chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the China Disabled Persons' Federation





https://www.ccpwatch.org/single-post/weekly-report-4-18-3-13-2021-3-19-2021





