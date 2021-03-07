Comment: "India says it wants to be a great power"

India says it wants to be a great power. It didn’t act like one this week.

Below is a comment made by a former India Diplomat and Ambassador about above article written by Max Fisher. (2013)





This is a snooty, self-serving, patronising and sanctimonious article. This is precisely what is wrong with a certain kind of American thinking . Fisher has not bothered to investigate properly what he is talking about. The ID cards of US consular officials have been withdrawn with the idea of giving them new ones that do not offer full diplomatic immunity, just as in the case of Indian consular officials in the US. Other privileges like liquor etc have been withdrawn because these duty free items are also consumed by Americans not entitled to tax free status. Airport passes have been withdrawn to bring US diplomats in India on a par with Indian diplomats in the US. In other words the extra privileges and immunities being give to US diplomats in India are being withdrawn and brought on a par with Indian diplomats in the US. What is wrong with this? Why does Fisher think that the US should be entitled to extra privileges permanently no matter what they do?. The barricades in the public road at the rear of the US Embassy compound have been removed without affecting its security as police pickets are still there. The barriers in front of the Embassy and on its side remain without stopping traffic.The road at the rear had been closed for no valid reason, causing inconvenience to road movement in this area. Now the road is open to traffic. It is a canard to say that security has been lowered. This is precisely the kind of victimhood that Americans like Fisher project when US entitlements are curtailed to normal levels.The case against the Indian diplomat has been filed by the USG and the State Department is party to it. She was arrested by the Diplomatic Security Service of the State Department. Why is this journalist distorting the issue at hand by pretending that this was done in a fit of absent-mindedness at some nether level and those in the political stratosphere in the US political establishment were ignorant of the action? Obviously it very routine in the US to arrest foreign lady diplomats and strip search them.I don't think India would arrest a US diplomat as one of those things that get done now and then without adequate reflection. As for Modi, the USG won't give him a visa but Fisher finds it unacceptable that he should not meet a US Congressional delegation. The protest is not against an Indian middle class woman being strip searched. It is against an Indian lady diplomat entitled to immunity being strip searched in violation of international law. Presumably, if this happened to a US lady diplomat in Delhi, the USG and Mr Max Fisher would have reacted maturely and large heartedly as befits a great power by ignoring the issue and and not appearing as victims of another country's high-handedness. They haven't forgiven Iran even after 34 years for taking US embassy hostages in a breach of international law. This same great power Fisher belongs to is very generous in its reaction to Julian Assange's leaks and Snowden's exposure of the NSA. By preventing the private plane of a Latin American leader from overflying European airspace and making it land in Austria, I believe, they acted as befits a great power that has no sense of victimhood. India should not do petty things when aggrieved. They should use instruments of a self-confident, powerful state and bomb countries and wreak havoc on innocent civilians as was done in Iraq and Libya. That is right for an aspiring great power. You are right Mr Fisher, such powerful antics are better than what we have done.

