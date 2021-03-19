EU-China Weekly Review is compiled by MERICS

The European Commission published the outstanding market access annexes of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) last week.



What you need to know

Key market openings in China: Automobile manufacturing – After 2022 foreign investors can increase their shareholding to above 50 percent in the production of cars with internal combustion engines. Carmakers will also be allowed to establish more than two equity joint ventures at the same time from 2023. There continues to be no limitations on new investments in electric vehicles projects valued at over USD 1 billion. Medical services – China will allow establishment of fully foreign-owned private hospitals and clinics in eight selected cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and on Hainan island. The hospitals and clinics must employ a majority of Chinese nationals. Telecommunication services – Foreign investment of up to 50 percent will be allowed in online data processing and transaction processing services (e-commerce not included) as well as code and protocol conversion services. Investments of up to 49 percent will be permitted within a range of services including international communication facility, satellite communication and cellular mobile communication.

The EU has confirmed its existing market openness, at the same time important provisions have been put in place for its growing solar and wind renewable energy sector. Within this sector, Chinese investments in each member state are to be capped at five percent of controlled or operated solar and wind energy production. Quick take



Assessment of the CAI requires looking beyond the provisions of the document. Some of the openings in China amount to repacked pre-existing commitments. For example, the opening of China’s automotive market by 2022 was already announced by the National Development and Reform Commission in 2018. Locking such commitments in an international deal does bring value, but it also poses the question of how much of a breakthrough CAI is in terms of opening the Chinese market.



European Commission: EU – China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI): list of sections

