Global Networks 2030: Developing Economies and Emerging Technologies

Global Networks 2030

Developing Economies and Emerging Technologies
Monday, March 29, 2021 7:00 pm - 7:45 pm
The U.S.-China technology competition is set to intensify in third markets as developing countries decide which communications systems to adopt. China is already advancing its own vision—the Digital Silk Road—and positioning itself to benefit commercially and strategically as populations grow and more of the world comes online. Join CSIS for a discussion of key economic trends, emerging technologies, and strategic options for defending global networks through 2030. 

Discussion featuring

Ken Watanabe, Director-General for International Affairs, Global Strategy Bureau, MIC

Diane Rinaldo, Executive Director, Open RAN Policy Coalition

Jonathan E. Hillman, Senior Fellow and Director of the Reconnecting Asia Project, CSIS

Moderated by

Matthew P. Goodman, Senior Vice President for Economics and Simon Chair in Political Economy

This event was made possible by support from Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting Co., Ltd.

