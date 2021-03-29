"Managing India-U.S. Defense Relationship" - State Sen. Niraj Antani

India’s defense relationship with the US got a boost with the recent visit by Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin to New Delhi and his multiple meetings with various Indian dignitaries including PM Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval and others. The US is the 4th largest exporter of defense equipment to India currently. Twenty years ago, India was under perpetual US sanctions and the US was unable to export any equipment to India owing to its own sanctions. Since 2008, the sanctions have been removed and the US and India are taking the defense relationship to a higher level. With the “Make-in-India” program presenting as a serious opportunity for the US defense industry, the US needs to accommodate India’s strategic needs without resorting to sanctions in future.

