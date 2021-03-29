 Skip to main content

"Managing India-U.S. Defense Relationship" - State Sen. Niraj Antani


by Council for Strategic Affairs
Sales Ended
Share this event
 

Date And Time

Location
 

Location

Online Event

Event description
 
"Managing India-U.S. Defense Relationship" - A Panel With State Sen. Niraj Antani
 

You are cordially invited to a seminar titled

"Managing India-U.S. Defense Relationship"

Distinguished Speaker

State Sen. Niraj Antani

About the Topic

India’s defense relationship with the US got a boost with the recent visit by Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin to New Delhi and his multiple meetings with various Indian dignitaries including PM Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval and others. The US is the 4th largest exporter of defense equipment to India currently. Twenty years ago, India was under perpetual US sanctions and the US was unable to export any equipment to India owing to its own sanctions. Since 2008, the sanctions have been removed and the US and India are taking the defense relationship to a higher level. With the “Make-in-India” program presenting as a serious opportunity for the US defense industry, the US needs to accommodate India’s strategic needs without resorting to sanctions in future.

Presiding

Dr. Adit Adityanjee

President

Council for Strategic Affairs

The following are the meeting access details. You can use variety of methods to access the meeting.

Recommended method is a CISCO Webex clients or apps installed on your laptop/desktop and/or phone.

(You can download webex client/app from here: https://www.webex.com/downloads.html )

Meeting Access URL:https://rebrand.ly/joincsart

will forward to the following CISCO Webex link

https://indoamerican.my.webex.com/indoamerican.my/j.php?MTID=m59c35b104e239167341c14ec2aca5e42

Meeting number: 182 194 1563

Password: 1234

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
18 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
313 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
143 comments
Read more