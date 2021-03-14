ORF Roundtable | Mapping the Belt and Road Initiative: Reach, Consequences, Implications

19-Mar-2021
This discussion will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. IST.
Please note that registration is on a first come, first served basis. If your registration is successful, you will receive a confirmation email and a link through which you can join the webinar.
Synopsis
This monograph offers an in-depth analysis of the BRI — perhaps the most widely contested narrative of this scale in contemporary global geopolitics. It aims to generate wider discussions on the subject, in India and beyond. In this era of global politics when Chinese belligerence is heightening alongside its expanding global footprint, India and the world must recognise how the BRI is aiming to reshape the global order in fundamental ways. Such an understanding can serve as an anchor for an appropriate response to the China challenge. This monograph is ORF’s endeavour to contribute to this understanding.
Programme
11:00 – 11:05 a.m. | Welcome remarks by Chair | Kabir Taneja
11:05 – 11:30 a.m. | Discussion | Premesha Saha, Pratnashree Basu, Kashish Parpiani, Aarshi Tirkey
11:30 – 11:40 a.m. | Guest Panellist’s remarks | To be confirmed
11:40 – 11:55 a.m. | Moderated Q&A
11:55 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Closing remarks by Chair
Speakers
Aarshi Tirkey
Junior Fellow, Strategic Studies Programme, ORF; contributing author — ‘Mapping the BRI’
Pratnashree Basu
Associate Fellow, Strategic Studies Programme, ORF; contributing author — ‘Mapping the BRI’
Premesha Saha
Associate Fellow, Strategic Studies Programme, ORF; contributing author — ‘Mapping the BRI’
Kashish Parpiani
Fellow, ORF; contributing author — ‘Mapping the BRI’
Chair
Kabir Taneja
Fellow, ORF
Comments