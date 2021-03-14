 Skip to main content

ORF Roundtable | Mapping the Belt and Road Initiative: Reach, Consequences, Implications



    Mapping the Belt and Road Initiative, BRI, contested narrative, global geopolitics, India, global politics, Chinese belligerence, global footprint, China challenge


    19-Mar-2021

    REGISTER

    This discussion will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. IST.

    Please note that registration is on a first come, first served basis. If your registration is successful, you will receive a confirmation email and a link through which you can join the webinar.

    Synopsis

    This monograph offers an in-depth analysis of the BRI — perhaps the most widely contested narrative of this scale in contemporary global geopolitics. It aims to generate wider discussions on the subject, in India and beyond. In this era of global politics when Chinese belligerence is heightening alongside its expanding global footprint, India and the world must recognise how the BRI is aiming to reshape the global order in fundamental ways. Such an understanding can serve as an anchor for an appropriate response to the China challenge. This monograph is ORF’s endeavour to contribute to this understanding.

    Programme

    11:00 – 11:05 a.m. | Welcome remarks by Chair | Kabir Taneja

    11:05 – 11:30 a.m. | Discussion | Premesha Saha, Pratnashree Basu, Kashish Parpiani, Aarshi Tirkey

    11:30 – 11:40 a.m. | Guest Panellist’s remarks | To be confirmed

    11:40 – 11:55 a.m. | Moderated Q&A

    11:55 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Closing remarks by Chair

    Speakers


    Aarshi Tirkey

    Junior Fellow, Strategic Studies Programme, ORF; contributing author — ‘Mapping the BRI’


    Pratnashree Basu

    Associate Fellow, Strategic Studies Programme, ORF; contributing author — ‘Mapping the BRI’


    Premesha Saha

    Associate Fellow, Strategic Studies Programme, ORF; contributing author — ‘Mapping the BRI’

    Kashish Parpiani

    Fellow, ORF; contributing author — ‘Mapping the BRI’

    Chair

    Kabir Taneja

    Fellow, ORF

    Comments

    Post a Comment

    Popular posts from this blog

    Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

    Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
    17 comments
    Read more

    Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

    Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
    312 comments
    Read more

    Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

    Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
    132 comments
    Read more