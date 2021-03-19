Securing the Subsea Network: A Primer for Policymakers





March 9, 2021

The United States’ position as the world’s leading hub in subsea networks can no longer be taken for granted. More of the world is coming online, and China is emerging rapidly as a leading subsea cable provider and owner. This guide for policymakers describes subsea cables' essential functions, planning processes, and common threats; explains the U.S. economic and strategic interests at stake; and offers recommendations for protecting U.S. centrality in subsea networks.

This report was made possible by the generous support of Ciena Communications Inc., Corning Incorporated, Google LLC, the Microsoft Corporation, and the NEC Corporation of America.