A New Global Paradigm with China's One Belt, One Road Initiative, 2021

This study examines the development of OBOR, also known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), provides insights on the strategic imperative of the initiative to China, shifts in the global economy due to enhanced connectivity and new trade relations, and their impact across various industries, trade, and economic scenarios.
China envisions the revival of the ancient Silk Road, which previously facilitated trade with nations across Persia, Central Asia, and Europe for over 2,000 years, as a catalyst to unify both local and international markets through trade activities and trade routes. The introduction of the One Belt, One Road Initiative in 2013 seeks to develop a network of road and rail routes as well as pipelines that will connect China, Central Asia, West Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. OBOR includes the development of maritime routes, ports, and other infrastructure development projects connecting China with Southeast Asia and Europe to improve intercontinental maritime and land routes, logistics infrastructure, and facilitate trade.
New trade routes are likely to be formed under the OBOR Initiative, which will provide opportunities for landlocked regions to gain better access to ports and alternative transportation modes, decreasing the dependency on a single mode of transport such as sea or road. OBOR will aid the trade growth of emerging nations and industries, both within and along the economic corridors.
Major industrial segments that will benefit from OBOR include textiles, electronics components, and automotive. China is supporting Central Asian nations to develop their infrastructure, especially energy-related infrastructure and build strategic partnerships with Russia.
Key Issues Addressed
- What new business opportunities will emerge for both global and Chinese companies with the development of the OBOR?
- What is the major strategic impetus of the OBOR Initiative to China?
- Given that Asia-Europe trade is significant, what benefits would the new trade lanes bring?
- With the development of transport infrastructure across all transport modes - road (predominant mode), rail, air, and sea, is it necessary for industry participants to restrategize their supply chain?
- What are the industry segments that will emerge along the route?
- What are the major product segments to be handled by the 6 economic corridors?
- How will the development of the Eurasian Land Bridge support the growth of cross-border eCommerce between the East and West?
- Will the new economic zones under the OBOR Initiative shift the center of the global economy?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on China's One Belt, One Road
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Key Findings
- Opportunity Universe Process
- Five Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success
One Belt, One Road - Strategic Imperative for China
- Mapping One Belt, One Road and the Economic Impetus
- Impact Areas from OBOR Creating Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Impetus of OBOR Initiative to China
- China to Increase Trade by Nearly $1.7 T through OBOR from 2020-2030
- China to Expand its Hold Across OBOR Nations through New Security and Trade Ties
- Opportunities for Chinese Firms Across Various Sectors
- China's Trading Partners to Benefit from New Markets
- Introduction of New Currency Rules and Alternative Finance Systems
- Digital Silk Road to Position China as a Technological Superpower
One Belt, One Road - Drivers and Restraints
- Key Drivers for One Belt, One Road
- Key Restraints for One Belt, One Road
One Belt, One Road - Economic Corridors and Implications Across Sectors
- New Trade Routes Forecast to Account for 8.5% Increase in China-OBOR Nations Trade by 2030
- More than 50% of OBOR Investments Forecast to Come from International Financial Sources
- Six Economic Corridors Set to Boost Asia-Europe Trade by $500 Billion by 2030
- China-Pakistan Economic Corridor - Overview
- China-Pakistan Economic Corridor - Major Projects and Impacts
- Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor - Overview
- Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor - Major Projects and Impacts
- China-Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor - Overview
- China-Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor - Major Projects and Impacts
- China-Central and West Asia Economic Corridor - Overview
- China-Central and West Asia Economic Corridor: Major Projects and Impacts
- China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor - Overview
- New Eurasia Land Bridge (NELB) Economic Corridor - Overview
- One Belt, One Road- Impact on the Logistics Sector
- One Belt, One Road - Impact on Cross-Border eEommerce
- One Belt, One Road - Impact on the Manufacturing Sector
- One Belt, One Road - Impact on the Energy Sector
- One Belt, One Road - Impact on the Global Economy
Growth Opportunities, One Belt, One Road
- Growth Opportunity Levers
- One Belt, One Road - Top Industries for Global Opportunities
- One Belt, One Road - Creating Opportunities for Global Companies
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Infrastructure Development
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitization of Logistics
- Growth Opportunity 4 - New Finance Models
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Cross-Border eCommerce
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- One Belt One Road - Key Implications of COVID-19
- Top Predictions for One Belt, One Road
Next Steps
