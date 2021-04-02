A New Global Paradigm with China's One Belt, One Road Initiative, 2021

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "A New Global Paradigm with China's One Belt, One Road Initiative" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the development of OBOR, also known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), provides insights on the strategic imperative of the initiative to China, shifts in the global economy due to enhanced connectivity and new trade relations, and their impact across various industries, trade, and economic scenarios.

China envisions the revival of the ancient Silk Road, which previously facilitated trade with nations across Persia, Central Asia, and Europe for over 2,000 years, as a catalyst to unify both local and international markets through trade activities and trade routes. The introduction of the One Belt, One Road Initiative in 2013 seeks to develop a network of road and rail routes as well as pipelines that will connect China, Central Asia, West Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. OBOR includes the development of maritime routes, ports, and other infrastructure development projects connecting China with Southeast Asia and Europe to improve intercontinental maritime and land routes, logistics infrastructure, and facilitate trade.

New trade routes are likely to be formed under the OBOR Initiative, which will provide opportunities for landlocked regions to gain better access to ports and alternative transportation modes, decreasing the dependency on a single mode of transport such as sea or road. OBOR will aid the trade growth of emerging nations and industries, both within and along the economic corridors.

Major industrial segments that will benefit from OBOR include textiles, electronics components, and automotive. China is supporting Central Asian nations to develop their infrastructure, especially energy-related infrastructure and build strategic partnerships with Russia.

Key Issues Addressed

What new business opportunities will emerge for both global and Chinese companies with the development of the OBOR?

What is the major strategic impetus of the OBOR Initiative to China?

Given that Asia-Europe trade is significant, what benefits would the new trade lanes bring?

With the development of transport infrastructure across all transport modes - road (predominant mode), rail, air, and sea, is it necessary for industry participants to restrategize their supply chain?

What are the industry segments that will emerge along the route?

What are the major product segments to be handled by the 6 economic corridors?

How will the development of the Eurasian Land Bridge support the growth of cross-border eCommerce between the East and West?

Will the new economic zones under the OBOR Initiative shift the center of the global economy?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on China's One Belt, One Road

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Findings

Opportunity Universe Process

Five Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success

One Belt, One Road - Strategic Imperative for China

Mapping One Belt, One Road and the Economic Impetus

Impact Areas from OBOR Creating Growth Opportunities

Strategic Impetus of OBOR Initiative to China

China to Increase Trade by Nearly $1.7 T through OBOR from 2020-2030

China to Expand its Hold Across OBOR Nations through New Security and Trade Ties

Opportunities for Chinese Firms Across Various Sectors

China's Trading Partners to Benefit from New Markets

Introduction of New Currency Rules and Alternative Finance Systems

Digital Silk Road to Position China as a Technological Superpower

One Belt, One Road - Drivers and Restraints

Key Drivers for One Belt, One Road

Key Restraints for One Belt, One Road

One Belt, One Road - Economic Corridors and Implications Across Sectors

New Trade Routes Forecast to Account for 8.5% Increase in China-OBOR Nations Trade by 2030

More than 50% of OBOR Investments Forecast to Come from International Financial Sources

Six Economic Corridors Set to Boost Asia-Europe Trade by $500 Billion by 2030

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor - Overview

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor - Major Projects and Impacts

Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor - Overview

Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor - Major Projects and Impacts

China-Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor - Overview

China-Indochina Peninsula Economic Corridor - Major Projects and Impacts

China-Central and West Asia Economic Corridor - Overview

China-Central and West Asia Economic Corridor: Major Projects and Impacts

China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor - Overview

New Eurasia Land Bridge (NELB) Economic Corridor - Overview

One Belt, One Road- Impact on the Logistics Sector

One Belt, One Road - Impact on Cross-Border eEommerce

One Belt, One Road - Impact on the Manufacturing Sector

One Belt, One Road - Impact on the Energy Sector

One Belt, One Road - Impact on the Global Economy

Growth Opportunities, One Belt, One Road

Growth Opportunity Levers

One Belt, One Road - Top Industries for Global Opportunities

One Belt, One Road - Creating Opportunities for Global Companies

Growth Opportunity 1 - Infrastructure Development

Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitization of Logistics

Growth Opportunity 4 - New Finance Models

Growth Opportunity 5 - Cross-Border eCommerce

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Critical Success Factors for Growth

One Belt One Road - Key Implications of COVID-19

Top Predictions for One Belt, One Road

Next Steps

