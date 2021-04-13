 Skip to main content

Difficult Choices: Taiwan's Quest for Security and the Good Life

Difficult Choices by Richard C. Bush


By Richard C. Bush

Taiwan today faces a host of internal issues, such as an aging population and the resulting intergenerational conflicts over spending priorities. Likewise, China's long-term threat to incorporate the island on terms similar to those used for Hong Kong exacerbates the island's home-grown problems. It is Taiwan's democratic system that will make the tough choices among competing priorities, and the stakes are high. How Taiwan democracy responds to the internal and external challenges it faces—and what the United States and other outside powers do to help—will determine whether it is able to stand its ground against China's ambitions.

 

In a new book from the Brookings Institution Press—"Difficult Choices: Taiwan's Quest for Security and the Good Life"—Richard Bush explores the broad range of issues and policy choices democratic Taiwan confronts and offers suggestions both for what Taiwan can do to help itself and what the United States should do to improve Taiwan's chances of success.

Order the book
 

Watch the launch webinar

 

Register to watch the Brookings virtual launch event with Richard Bush on April 14 at 9:30 AM EDT. 

 

About the author

 

Richard Bush is a senior fellow and the Michael H. Armacost Chair in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings. He is a scholar in the John L. Thornton China Center and the Center for East Asia Policy Studies





