"Extroversion of aggressive frustration is another ancient device of displacement. Pogroms, external wars, hunts for foreign agents and spies have repeatedly served as powerful instruments with which to divert class conflict and rally the ruled behind their rulers. Just as old, but rarely as effective, is the creation of scapegoats, that is to say, the purge of selected leading personnel who are made responsible for unpopular state policies."
What Does the Ruling Class Do When It Rules?
Book by Göran Therborn
