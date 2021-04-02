FBI puts Russian top manager Korshunov accused of espionage on wanted list

According to the the FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, Korshunov "is wanted for his alleged involvement in the theft of trade secrets from the United States"

NEW YORK, April 2. /TASS/. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has put Alexander Korshunov, business development director of the Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC), who is accused of commercial espionage, on the wanted list. This is according to a statement the FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio published on its website.

According to the statement Korshunov "is wanted for his alleged involvement in the theft of trade secrets from the United States."

"It is alleged that, between 2013 and 2018, Korshunov conspired and attempted to steal trade secrets from an American aviation company. Korshunov’s job was to encourage Western aviation companies to work with UEC to advance Russia’s aviation technology. He hired engineers employed by a subsidiary of a large United States aviation company to consult on the re-design of the Russian PD-14 aero engine. Korshunov also allegedly hid UEC’s procurements of Western technology through subsidiaries and partner companies, and was able to acquire the United States aviation company’s confidential, protected, and unique engineering patterns, plans, and procedures for the benefit of Russia," the FBI said.

The FBI claims that Korshunov served as an intelligence officer with Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). It is not specified when exactly Korshunov was put on the wanted list

Korshunov case

Korshunov was arrested on August 30, 2019 in Naples in accordance with an international arrest order issued by the United States. American authorities accuse him of collusion and attempted theft of commercial secrets from an American aviation company. Simultaneously, Russian authorities were also seeking his extradition as Korshunov is accused in his home country of embezzlement and fraud. Korshunov was extradited to Russia in Augist 2020.

The Korshunov case revolves around the PD-14 plane engine, developed in a cooperation of the UEC companies for the MS-21 plane, utilizing a number of newest technologies and materials, including the composite ones. The first mass-produced PD-14 engine is expected in 2020-2021.

Besides Korshunov, an Italian national named Mauricio Paolo Bianchi is a defendant in the case. According to the US authorities, he previously held a senior office in GE Aviation and supervised business in China, Russia and Asia, before moving to Italy’s Aeronova, which provides consultations to Russia.

Commenting on apprehensions of Russian nationals in third countries on US requests, President Vladimir Putin called it a "very bad practice that is probably connected to competition