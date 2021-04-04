How China uses secret loans?

Source: AXIOS

China, like all other rich countries, lends billions of dollars to needy governments. Unlike other rich countries, it does so in a particularly self-serving manner.

Driving the news: A major new study from Georgetown University's Anna Gelpern and others shows that China's debt contracts are more unfriendly to debtor nations than anybody else's.

Why it matters: China is using debt contracts to place it at a geopolitical advantage not only to its debtors, but also to all other rich nations.

How it works: Chinese debt contracts differ from standard boilerplate in three main ways.