How Ideology is used by the ruling class?

Why the marginalized majority or the ruled, do not unite and revolt against the ruling class?





Because they are blinded by Ideology. A tool used by ruling class to control the ruled.





"Economic and political constraints apart, there are a number of other reasons why people do not revolt. They may be broadly ignorant of and disinterested in the form of rule to which they are subjected. They may not be aware of alternative modes of social organization, and, even if they are, they may feel powerless to affect the existing state of affairs. However, this ignorance, disinterest or lack of confidence is not simply given, as a psychological characteristic of individuals and groups. It is generated by definite social

processes."





Ideology as a tool to control humans.









"Ideology functions by moulding personality : it subjects the amorphous libido of new-born human animals to a specific social order and qualifies them for the differential roles they will play in society. In this process of subjection-qualification all ideology, both revolutionary and conservative, proletarian as well as feudal or bourgeois, interpellates individuals in three basic ways. "

"1. Ideological formation tells individuals what exists, who they are, how the world is, how they are related to that world. In this manner, people are allocated different kinds and amounts of identity, trust and everyday knowledge. The visibility of modes of life, the actual relationship of performance to reward, the existence, extent and character of exploitation and power are all structured in class-specific modes of ideological formation. "

"2. Ideology tells what is possible, providing varying types and quantities of self-confidence and ambition, and different levels of aspiration."

"3· Ideology tells what is right and wrong, good and bad, thereby determining not only conceptions of legitimacy of power, but also work-ethics, notions of leisure, and views of interpersonal relation-ships, from comradeship to sexual love."





Excerpts from the book





"What Does the Ruling Class Do When It Rules?" by Göran Therborn