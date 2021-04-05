INCOSE: MBSE for Aerospace and Space in India

INCOSE India Chapter is partnering with Aeronautical Society of India - Design Division, to host a Virtual Summit on 15th-16th April 2021 focused on MBSE for Aerospace and Space in India. Other industries are welcome too.





The summit has talks by eminent personalities from industry India and abroad on the topic of model based systems engineering. Eminent personalities from Indian Defence and Space will speak on what are the new projects India will be developing in the next 10 years where MBSE can play a major role.





You can visit the website for more details and registration. We invite the professionals, academicians and students to be a part of this interesting discussion.









For registration:









For group registrations or any other queries, please write to IncoseIndiaChapter@gmail.com





Sincerely,





INCOSE India Chapter Committee