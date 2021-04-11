Security dialogues – Europeans in Indo-Pacific and Chinese in Mediterranean

Quick take:



Beijing is displeased with European engagement with the Quad in the Indo-Pacific that may help the security framework to grow further. Wei’s tour certainly sent that message and it was likely planned to create an impression of disunity among EU member states on the security engagement with the Indo-Pacific and to suggest that China is in a position to engage the Mediterranean similarly as European actors do the Indo-Pacific. In any case, it is highly questionable whether the NATO countries visited by Wei would pursue any actions contradictory with the alliance’s hard objectives.

