 Skip to main content

The Daily: Covering a Coup from Afar



see url: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/09/podcasts/the-daily-newsletter-myanmar-coup-protests.html

see full report...Interesting article, I thought...

Quote>>>

Being a foreign correspondent is usually an exercise in being there — unless you’re trying to cover a coup in Myanmar during a pandemic. Even before the putsch, the country was almost entirely closed because of the coronavirus. And now that the country has returned to full military rule, those of us who used to fly in regularly for reporting trips to Myanmar are realizing that visas won’t reappear once the virus wanes.

Luckily, we at The Times have a remarkable network of reporters and photographers in Myanmar who are risking their lives to get the story out. They report even as they are living with summary executions on the street, daily internet blackouts, long lines to withdraw small amounts of cash from A.T.M.s, the constant threat that security forces will knock on their doors with an arrest warrant.

To be a reporter in Myanmar today, to be someone who documents the military’s casual and cruel violence, is now a crime. Dozens of journalists have been arrested. Others have been shot at. Despite this, a brave corps of journalists is documenting the military’s slaughter — at least 600 civilians have been killed since the coup — and telling the stories of those who are standing up in protest. Their ranks are supplemented by citizen reporters whose footage and photos are valuable evidence of what is unfolding in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, those of us stuck outside the country have had to rely on skills that we honed during the pandemic year as foreign correspondents who don’t travel. That means a lot of video chats and talking with sources on encrypted apps. It means asking someone to please pan their phone camera to get a full view of the interior of their house because it might provide a salient detail for a story. It means poring over shaky videos of military brutality and crosschecking them with others from different angles to ensure that the geotagging is accurate.

Even when Myanmar’s internet wasn’t strangled by the military regime, as it has been since the coup, the country was awash in rumors. The wealth of whispered stories shared with journalists was a result of the long years of isolation imposed by the ruling junta. One of my favorite activities in a Myanmar teahouse was to lean forward as someone would spill the latest tea over actual tea.

Today, the rumor mill is spinning in overdrive. It takes time to confirm things, and some of the more outlandish gossip turns out to be just that. But in other cases, what seems like unimaginable cruelty turns out to be real. Have the security forces killed more than 40 children, often with a single bullet to the head? Yes, they have. Did they burn off a tattoo on a man’s arm because it depicted the country’s ousted civilian leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi? Yes, they did.

<<<End of Quote

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
19 comments
Read more

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
314 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
155 comments
Read more