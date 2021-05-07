ARCTIC: THIS WEEK'S TOP STORIES

 Skip to main content

    Ten months after giant Arctic spill, inspectors fear more accidents at Nornickel's oil tank farms
    The leakage of over 20 thousand tons of diesel oil into the rivers of the Taymyr Peninsula (over a 20 kilometre radius) made headlines around the world last June, and Nornickel was sentenced in February to pay 146.18 billion rubles (€1.62 billion) for environmental damage. Yet, this spill does not appear to be the last. An unannounced inspection by the Russian environmental authorities took place at the facilities of Taymyr Energy Company and the Norilsktransgaz. Many of these facilities were built more than 50 years ago, and the inspectors report that only 38 of the 115 irregularities previously discovered had been repaired. According to the Russian agency, similar accidents to last year's would be likely to happen. In addition, the agency reports that the storage facilities have not put in place plans to protect and restore the surrounding environment, as required. The outcome of this unexpected control is alarming (The Barents Observer).

    It's an order from Moscow: the new Murmansk railway line must be completed
    On April 29, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov summoned several top government officials, state company representatives, and regional leaders to a meeting discussing infrastructure development in the Murmansk region. The Murmansk Transport Hub was included as a priority in the recently adopted Russian Arctic Strategy, and federal officials are under pressure to meet development targets. The project includes 46 kilometers of new railway along the western shore of the Kola Bay. The new line is to be connected with a new seaport and terminal in Lavna. The Lavna terminal was planned to facilitate coal exports but major coal shippers ultimately did not sign on to the project. The launch of the coal port, originally scheduled at the end of 2020, may now be postponed indefinitely, newspaper Kommersant reported. However, the Russian federal government is seemingly not ready to abandon the project just yet. In Thursday’s meeting, Belousov requested that the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Transport carry out an analysis of the existing plans and projected shipment volumes and “their continued relevance under the current state of affairs in world markets.” According to the participants in last week’s meeting, the plan is still to export more than 18 million tons of goods from the seaport starting in 2024. At the moment, the project is reportedly close to 60 percent ready (IBO).

    We are delighted to announce that the e-book “On Thin Ice? Perspectives on Arctic Security,” published by the North American and Arctic Defence and Security Network (NAADSN) is now available for free download. TAI’s Research Fellows Andreas Raspotnik and Andreas Østhagen have contributed with different chapters!

    In addition, the two of them, together with Svein Rottem co-authored the article The Blue Economy in the Arctic Ocean: Governing Aquaculture in Alaska and North Norway,” published in the Russian journal Arctic and North. For our Russian-speaking followers, the article can be accessed here. The English version can be accessed here. The article is based on research carried out as part of the ongoing AlaskaNor project, the results of which will be soon announced on the project’s website.

    In a recent article for The Diplomat, TAI’s Senior Fellow Sanna Kopra together with Matti Puranen discuss China’s growing investments in Finland. Read their article “China’s Arctic Ambitions Face Increasing Headwinds in Finland” and find out more!

    The edited book “Struggles for Recognition: Cultural Pluralism and Rights of Minorities” is now published, and TAI’s Research Assistant Apostolos Tsiouvalas has authored a Chapter! You can access the ebook here and read Apostolos’ Chapter: “Submarine tailings disposal in Arctic indigenous waters: A human rights perspective on Nussir mine’s impacts on the Sámi use of Repparfjord, Norway”.

