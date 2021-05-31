CHINA: Party Watch Weekly Report 4|28





Weekly Report 4|28 5.22.2021-5.28.2021

David Gitter, Julia Bowie, Cady Deck, Brock Erdahl, Julie Huynh, Tyler Parsons, and Anna Scott Bell Highlights

The Central Committee issued a new notice on carrying out education on “four histories” as part of the ongoing campaign to study party history to mark the 100 year anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (see Senior Leaders).



Politburo Standing Committee member Han Zheng (韩正) presided over the first meeting of the new Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality Leading Group (see Senior Leaders).



Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to China Daily on its 40th anniversary (see Propaganda Work). Senior Leaders

Guo Shengkun: Solidly Promote Education and Rectification, Putting Effort into Forging an Iron Army of Politics and Law

People's Daily



5.23-25 During his investigation in Shandong Province from 23 to 25 May, Politburo member and Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission Secretary Guo Shengkun (郭声琨) emphasized adhering to Xi Jinping Thought, studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, and “launching thorough party history learning and education,” among other things. He visited the East China Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery and the Yimeng Revolutionary History Memorial Hall and required using “red resources” (红色资源) well to carry out party history learning and education and inspiring political and legal officers to fulfill their duties. He inspected many responsibilities of the Qufu City Public Security Bureau and the Lanshan District People’s Procuratorate in Linyi City. Guo also pointed out the necessity of building political loyalty, deepening ideological understanding, highlighting various standards, and actually solving problems. During visits to other cities, he emphasized the importance of adhering to and developing the new era’s “Maple Bridge Experience” (枫桥经验), absorbing social governance knowledge from traditional culture, and combining the characteristics and laws of social governance. He also emphasized strengthening grassroots- level problem solving and promoting high-quality development.



Guo Shengkun: Thoroughly Promote the Resolution of Long-standing Cases and Prominent Issues in Order to Safeguard and Promote the Legitimate Rights and Interests of the People and of a Stable and Harmonious Society

People’s Daily



5.24 Guo Shengkun (郭声琨) attended a joint conference at Shandong Province Jinan City on the topic of “Putting Repeated Complaints in Order and Solving Long-Pending Cases” (“治理重复信访、化解信访积案”). He emphasized the need to deeply learn and put into effect General Secretary Xi Jinping’s thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of handling people’s complaints in order to have powerful results in handling and solving such complaints, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of the people, promoting a stable and harmonious society, and making a positive contribution to the Fourteenth Five-Year Plan.



Guo Shengkun also pointed out that since the CCP Central Committee has begun work on addressing and solving long-standing complaints, all concerned departments have persisted in heavily promoting it, focusing on important and difficult points, creating methods to deal with them, increasing supervision of this effort, and effectively solving a large amount of the long-standing complaints.



Guo Shengkun demanded further steps towards approaching this work with firm resolve, encouraging people to earnestly unify their thoughts and actions with the Party Central Committee, to always remember to solve difficult problems for the masses, and to take responsibility in sharing the burdens of the Party, rising up in civic duty to help accomplish this work. Guo Shengkun advised solving this problem by dealing with both the cause as well as its manifestations (标本兼治), relentlessly attacking the difficult problems, and introducing policies to produce lasting effects and more powerful steps to address this issue. He ended by affirming that work in this area is fulfilling the CCP mandate to carry out actual concrete projects for the masses and produce actual results.



CCP Central Committee: Carry Out Propaganda and Education on the History of the Party, New China, Reform and Opening Up, and Socialist Development

Xinhua



5.25 The Central Committee issued a new notice on carrying out education on “four histories”--the history of the Party, New China, Reform and Opening Up, and Socialist Development--part of the ongoing campaign to study party history to mark the 100 year anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The notice emphasized the importance of holding high the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and to be guided by and implement Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Three Represents, the Scientific Development Concept, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The notice exhorted the Party to carry out Party History Study and Education in order to popularize knowledge of Party history, penetrate the hearts of the people, and lead the masses to understand the great contribution of the CCP to the nation, to realize that the purpose of the CCP has always been the people, to study how the CCP has promoted the sinicization of Marxism, and to inherit the great spirit of long-term struggle of the CCP. The notice also emphasized the importance of implementing Xi Jinping Thought as the main line and to accurately grasp its theoretical, historical, and practical logic, and enhancing political, ideological, theoretical, and emotional identity.



The notice instructed Party members to carry out a variety of propaganda and education activities, including activities focused on reading approved books on Party history, public lectures and other grassroots activities, experiential activities like exhibitions and educational “trails,” activities that pay tribute to revolutionary martyrs, activities that focus on studying the examples of “advanced models,” activities that carry out “red family traditions,” national defense education activities, and mass cultural activities. The notice exhorted the Party to grasp the correct orientation, establish a correct historical outlook, and to take a clear-cut stand against historical nihilism.



Li Keqiang: Deepen and Advance Reform, Continue to Expand and Open, and Strengthen the Vitality of the Main Parts of the Market to Promote the Improvement of Economic Stability

People's Daily



5.24-25 Politburo Standing Committee member and Premier Li Keqiang (李克强) conducted an inspection in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. He visited the Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan and stated that it is necessary to pay close attention to the “cyclical changes in the global economy and fluctuations in international bulk commodity prices” and to better integrate into the international market, among other things. He also requested that the advantages of the port’s location be fully utilized and talked to truck drivers in the port area to understand issues and then directed relevant departments to address them quickly. Regarding the Ningbo talent market, Li learned about the local employment and promotion situation, affirmed the exploration of basic rights and interests for “flexible employees,” encouraged job applicants to learn skills, and expressed hope that college students will create big businesses through mass entrepreneurship and innovation. At the Loctek company, he inspected innovative products, communicated with overseas staff in Europe, and encouraged companies to “drive more domestic products to expand the international market.” He also communicated with the heads of over 10 manufacturing companies to better understand the impact of raw material prices on business operations, stating that rising commodity prices placed too much pressure on all sizes of companies. He emphasized the necessity of making good use of tax cuts, falling fees, and other policies that support companies, strengthen market regulation, and slow down the price increases to consumers. At the Administrative Service Center in Yinzhou district, Li listened to provincial and city reports on deepening the reforms to “delegate power, streamline administration and optimize government services” (“放管服”改革) and affirmed their practices. He “fully affirmed” the achievements of Zhejiang’s economic and social development and expressed hope for continued high-quality development with Xi Jinping as the core.



Sun Chunlan: Reinforce the Guaranteed Services for Injured, Sick, and Disabled Veterans

People’s Daily



5.25 In order to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech concerning veteran work, Politburo Member and State Council Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孙春兰), looked into the situation of veterans at Shandong province on May 25th. Sun inspected the veterans headquarters in Shandong’s capital of Jinan City, a rest home for retired cadres, the veterans service center within Jinan’s Lixia District, and Shandong’s wounded veterans general hospital. This visit reportedly helped Sun understand the importance of veterans having a rich recreational life, of supporting veterans in their search for jobs and in starting businesses, and in ensuring a guaranteed base level of service for them. She pointed out that many of China’s soldiers come from Shandong, and that its people have always had a glorious tradition of supporting the army and honoring the families of service members. While praising the informatization of veteran work and the aid given to them in finding and starting work, Sun added the need to go another step further in implementing the care of the CCP and China towards its veterans, which includes finding a suitable place for veterans who served honorably to settle down, helping them to solve the practical day-to-day problems of work, pushing forward to a new age of high-quality development for veterans’ services.



Sun also pointed out that since veterans have made an important contribution for their country and for the army, implementing policies of good service and salaries for veterans is a responsibility that every Party committee and government body should prioritize. She said it is essential to perfect the cooperation between the army and the local people, harmonizing the works of their departments, centralizing their coordination efforts, strengthening their combined ability to “anxiously think about and be concerned for” (急难愁盼) their veterans. Expounding on this idea, Sun promoted innovative reform in developing work for veterans, exploring areas such as sales service and informatization consulting, and in promoting the sharing of high quality resources with veterans, ensuring they have close and convenient access to medical care and recreational services. She also advocated incorporating the veteran hospital into the local health care system, introducing better courses about rehabilitation, psychiatry, illness in the elderly, and other specialized courses to the hospital in order to improve the level of its medical treatment provided to service members. She ended her remarks by highlighting the need to showcase the superior capacity of retired service members by incorporating them into Party History Study and Education, having them tell “red stories” (红色故事) and continue the “red bloodline” (红色血脉), keeping veterans with the Party in order to cultivate and carry out the core values of socialism.



Xi Jinping Sends a Congratulatory Letter to the World Marxism Party Theory Seminar

People's Daily



5.27 On 27 May, Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the International Liaison Department of the CCP Central Committee’s World Marxism Party Theory seminar. In his letter, Xi stated that Marxism is a “powerful ideological weapon for us to understand and reform the world.” He noted that this year is the 100th anniversary of the CCP and stated that “Since the day of its establishment, the CCP has viewed Marxism as its guiding ideology, adhered to combining the fundamental principles of Marxism with China’s concrete reality, and unceasingly advanced the sinicization, modernization, and popularization of Marxism.” Xi emphasized that the world’s Marxist parties should strengthen dialogue and exchange and stated that the CCP is willing to work with Marxist parties in various countries to “jointly promote the cause of progress for mankind and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.” He concluded his letter by expressing hope that through deep discussions, comrades will be able to promote the new development of Marxism in the 21st century and “let the truths and radiance of Marxism continue to illuminate our path forward.”



Han Zheng: Fully Implement Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, Ensure the Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality Goals are Achieved on Schedule

People’s Daily



He also emphasized the importance of seeking international cooperation, actively publicizing China's "determination, goals, tactics, and results" in tackling climate change, and "telling a good China story." He called for the research and proposal of policy measures toward China's new carbon neutrality goals and for paying close attention to this work in order to ensure the decision of the Central Committee is implemented effectively. He Yin: Jointly Safeguard a Healthy and Beautiful Future for Humanity

People's Daily



5.23 Drawing on recent remarks from President Xi Jinping at the Global Health Summit, People’s Daily’s He Yin column discussed how China will continue to deepen cooperation with the international community in fighting the pandemic, stimulate the recovering global economy and infrastructure development, and establish a global community of health. He Yin highlighted President Xi’s call for a multilateral approach to fighting the pandemic, pointing out that China’s emphasis on cooperation, as well as its resolute determination, is a major strength at this critical time. Yet He Yin noted that, according to President Xi, none of these goals are as important as, “putting the lives of people above all else” (坚持人民至上, 生命至上).



He Yin went on to encourage G20 members to take up responsibility in international efforts of cooperation to fight the pandemic, including showing responsibility in macroeconomic policies and in keeping the global supply chain running smoothly. He Yin ended the article by showing China’s accountability not just in word, but also in deed. This included China having supplied 300 million vaccines to other countries, having already provided 2 billion US dollars of aid to developing countries, and helping Africa build its own CDC headquarters. The column also showed that according to Xi Jinping, China’s commitment to help in the coming years has not waned. He Yin included China’s points of action, such as providing an intellectual property exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine and helping other countries develop the vaccine themselves through cooperative manufacturing. He Yin stated that the correct path forward is countries working together hand in hand to form a global community of health.



He Yin: Converge International Efforts to Protect Biodiversity

People's Daily



5.24 While praising China's leadership role in international efforts to protect biodiversity, He Yin (和音) simultaneously reaffirmed that it is a long road (任重道远) to protect global diversity. In a call for countries around the world to come together, He Yin pointed out that we will only be able to appreciate our beautiful homelands (万物和谐的美丽家园) when we all work together. Just days after International Biodiversity Day, He Yin discussed China's achievements in this area, specifically pointing out China's Biodiversity Protection Strategy and Action Plan (2011-2030) (中国生物多样性保护战略与行动计划), as well as its progress in wildlife protection and reforestation (China already has 18% of its land mass designated as nature reserves).



He Yin pointed out that, as a major player, contributor, and leader in international biodiversity, China is deeply involved in international exchanges and cooperation in biodiversity. To support this claim, He Yin brought attention to President Xi Jinping’s speech at the Biodiversity International Summit of the United Nations (UN) last September, which emphasized key points to achieve biodiversity protection. These included the achievement that China has started cooperative biodiversity projects with over 100 countries and received international positive acclaim for its work and contributions. He Yin also quoted United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Director Inger Andersen as saying, “China has a significant role in leading countries around the world.” He Yin concluded by stating that China looks forward to sharing its experience in biodiversity protection and administration with other countries when it hosts the 15th session of the UN Biodiversity Conference in October later this year, on the topic of, "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth" (生态文明：共建地球生命共同体).



In a Letter Congratulating China Daily on its 40th Anniversary, Xi Jinping Emphasized Presenting China More Realistically, Three-Dimensionally, and Comprehensively in Order to Make New Contributions to Promoting Exchanges and Communication between China and the World

People’s Daily



5.27 People’s Daily published a congratulatory letter sent by Xi Jinping to China Daily, on the occasion of its 40th anniversary. The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee Convened a Special Consultation Meeting on “Consolidating and Expanding the Achievements of Poverty Alleviation and Comprehensively Implementing the Rural Revitalization Strategy”

People's Daily



5.24 The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee convened a special consultation meeting on “Consolidating and Expanding the Achievements of Poverty Alleviation and Comprehensively Implementing the Rural Revitalization Strategy” in Beijing. Politburo Standing Committee Member and CPPCC National Committee Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) participated in the meeting and gave a speech. In the speech, Wang emphasized that consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and implementing the rural revitalization strategy were the “concentrated expression” of the CCP’s objectives, and the “inherent requirements for comprehensively building a modern socialist country.” He also encouraged participants to study Xi Jinping’s important speech on rural revitalization and called for closing the gap between rural and urban development, insisting that all should benefit from the results of reform and development. The consultation meeting was a joint consultation, with more than 100 national, provincial, municipal, and county-level CPPCC committee members attending in person and others attending virtually or expressing their opinions through mobile platforms. According to People’s Daily, committee members suggested focusing on industry, creating a rural development plan, and expanding industries with characteristic advantages. They also suggested promoting the equal provision of public services across areas and access to the “three ‘fast lanes’” (三条“快车道”) of urban and rural resource circulation, commodity circulation, and information circulation. Suggestions also focused on modernizing rural property rights, transregional cooperation, and technology sharing, among others themes.



Cultivating the Party Spirit is the Communist’s Lifelong Task

CCDI-NSC



5.27 The joint website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervision Commission (NSC) published an article on cultivating the party spirit as part of the Party History Study and Education campaign. The article declared that the party spirit is the essential attribute of any political party, represents the overall image of a party, and can be observed in the thoughts, words, and deeds of any party member. It said the 100 year history of the CCP has demonstrated that party spirit education is the core of ideological education and is an important “magic weapon” (法宝). In order to begin the journey of comprehensively building a modern socialist nation, every party member must set higher standards and requirements for the party spirit and take strengthening the party spirit as a “lifelong compulsory course.”



Zhao Leji: Deeply Grasp the Valuable Experience of Discipline Inspection and Supervision Organs throughout the Party’s Century of Struggle; Promote the High-Quality Development of Discipline Inspection and Supervision in the New Era

CCDI-NSC



5.28 Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) Secretary Zhao Leji (赵乐际) spoke at a meeting on Party History Study and Education for the CCDI. He said that discipline inspection and supervision organs should thoroughly study Xi Jinping’s important speeches on CCP history, deeply understand the responsibilities assumed by the Party throughout history, thoroughly summarize the valuable experience of helping party committees strengthen discipline and construct work style, and promote the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision in the New Era.



5.26 The Chinese Communist Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) held an online event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and the 10th anniversary of the exchanges between the two parties. Song Tao (宋涛) and PTI Vice Chairman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi delivered speeches. International Department Deputy Head Chen Zhou (陈洲) presided over



5.26 The CCP held a video conference with major Nepalese political parties on the theme of "Jointly Combating the Pandemic and Jointly Protecting People's Safety - China and Nepal Join Hands to Fight the Pandemic." Song Tao, Nepalese National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Nepal Communist Party General Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel, former Prime Minister and Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) Leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Samajbadi Party, Nepal Chairman Upendra Yadav, Nepal Workers and Peasants Party President Narayan Man Bijukchhe, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Pashupati Shamsher Jang Bahadur Rana, and Nepali Congress Party External Affairs Department Leader Narayan Khadka delivered speeches. Chen Zhou (陈洲) presided over



5.27 The International Department held a party history visit and exchange event on the theme of "Jointly Discussing a Century of the Communist Party of China and Continuing Traditional Friendships" for diplomatic envoys to China. Participants included International Head Qian Hongshan (钱洪山) and ambassadors to China from 16 countries: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Singapore, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Song Tao presided over



5.27 Qian Hongshan held a video call with Francophone Socialist Party of Belgium Leader and former President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives



5.27-5.28 International Deputy Deputy Head Guo Yezhou (郭业洲) attended the 7th China-Ireland Business Summit online and delivered a keynote speech. Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon, Secretary General of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Orlaigh Quinn, and Cork County Mayor Mary Linehan Foley



5.28 The International Department held the China-Pacific Island Countries Political Leadership Dialogue through video connection. Tobwaan Kiribati Party leader and Kiribati President Taneti Maamau, President of the Federated States of Micronesia David W. Panuelo, Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi, Papua New Guinea Pangu Party Leader and Prime Minister James Marape, Solomon Islands Ownership, Unity and Responsibility Party Leader and Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Tonga People’s Party Leader and Prime Minister Pohiva Tuʻiʻonetoa, Vanuatu Vanua'aku Pati Party Leader and Prime Minister Bob Loughman, Fiji FijiFirst Party Leader Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, and government representatives from Cook Islands participated online. Pacific Islands diplomatic envoys to China attended in-person. Song Tao delivered a keynote speech. Guo Yezhou presided over the meeting. Other participants included Guangdong Provincial Party Committee Standing Committee member Ye Zhenqin and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the



