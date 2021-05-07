 Skip to main content

China’s soft power in Europe: falling on hard times


The new report of the European Think-Tank Network on China (ETNC) gathers analyses from 17 countries and EU institutions. It concludes that China’s soft-power status in Europe has fallen on hard times. MERICS researcher Barbara Pongratz argues that China’s economic power and its non-transparent channels of influence are viewed more critically in Germany than they used to be. You can download a full text version of this chapter and the full ETNC report on our website

