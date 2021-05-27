Disproportionate representation at the Supreme Court: A perspective based on Caste and Religion of judges

Columns

By Namit Saxena

A recent observation made by former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde regarding women refusing judgeship due to domestic responsibilities launched debates across the country on disproportionate representation at the highest level of the judiciary.

While much ink has recently been spilled on gender biases when it comes to appointing judges, there is a need to highlight disproportionate representation at the Supreme Court on the lines of caste and religion. Here is an analysis from this perspective.

What the Constitution says

As per Article 124 of the Constitution, any citizen of India below 65 years age who has been: a judge of one High Court or more (continuously), for at least five years, or

an advocate there, for at least ten years, or

a distinguished jurist, in the opinion of the President, is eligible to be recommended for appointment, a judge of the Supreme Court.

The criteria to be appointed as a Supreme Court judge are citizenship, age and work experience in law.

Regarding the essential requirements of experience in law, citizenship and age there are three interesting facts: Earlier, officers from the Indian Civil Services (ICS), active till 1947, could also be appointed as Supreme Court judges. At least 6 judges were officers of ICS – Justices SK Das, KN Wanchoo, KC Das Gupta, R Dayal, V Ramaswami and V Bhargava. Justice AK Mukherjea had also served as an ICS officer, but had resigned and become a barrister. Interestingly, there was no requirement for them to be even trained in law. Justice SK Das (who served from April 30, 1956 to September 3, 1963) was a member of the ICS and had no degree in law. Justice Wanchoo in fact served as Chief Justice of India from 1967-68.

At least 9 Supreme Court judges were not born in today’s India. Justices JL Kapur, SM Sikri and ID Dua were born in modern day Pakistan. Justice Jaswant Singh was born in today’s Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Justices AN Grover, AP Sen and MP Thakkar were born in Burma. Justices AK Sarkar and KC Das Gupta were born in today’s Bangladesh.

Using another Constitutional provision, a few Supreme Court judges conducted proceedings even after retirement.

Thus, these constitutional requirements for appointing judges have been broadly followed with a few additional factors.

What the Constitution does not say

The Constitution is silent on any other preferred eligibility criteria which is to be used while appointing a judge amongst the group of people who fulfil the essential criteria. There is a big pool of citizens who fulfil these essential criteria. A question thus arises: what is the process and what are the ‘undeclared factors’ taken into consideration while picking a candidate from amongst this big lot?

For the purposes of this piece, let me bifurcate these ‘undeclared factors’ into ‘known’ and ‘known but hidden’ factors.

The known undeclared factors include criteria such as age, seniority, merit, integrity and good health etc. The ‘known but hidden’ criteria include caste, class, family background, representation from a legal/judicial dynasty, political connections, religion, regional representation etc. Gender was not even a factor till recently. In this piece, our focus is solely on two amongst these ‘known but hidden’ facts - Caste and Religion - and the intersection between them.

Caste – Brahmanical dominance

Till date, 247 judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court. The maximum strength of judges initially was 8, which has now been stretched to 34. As on the date of penning this piece, 27 amongst these 247 judges are currently sitting.

Brahmins have dominated judgeship at the highest level

Traditionally and conventionally, Brahmins have dominated judgeship at the highest level. Let us see the data since independence to substantiate this. When we adopted the Constitution and attained independence, Justice HJ Kania became the CJI and 5 other Federal Court judges became judges of the Supreme Court. These were – Justices MP Sastri, S Fazl Ali, MC Mahajan, BK Mukherjea and SR Das. As the Federal Court always had a ‘Muslim seat’, this requirement was met by appointing Justice Fazl Ali. So, we had all upper-caste Hindus and 1 Muslim judge. Out of these, two were Brahmins (Sastri and Mukherjea JJ). So 2 out of the initial 6 judges were Brahmins i.e. 33.33%. The first appointment after this was Justice N Chandrasekhara Aiyar, who took the number to 3. So 3 out of 7 meant 42.85% judges were Brahmins.

Judges of Supreme Court

What this showed was that a fixed undeclared percentage quota was reserved for Brahmins at the Supreme Court. This undeclared quota for Brahmins has been maintained till date.

Out of 47 Chief Justices of India till date, at least 14 have been Brahmins

With the untimely death of Justice Kania, the entire Supreme Court threatened to resign. Justice Patanjali Sastri, who took over as CJI, appointed Justice TL Venkatarama Ayyar as a Supreme Court judge, thus maintaining the power equilibrium and representation of Brahmins. The impact has been that out of 47 Chief Justices of India till date, at least 13 have been Brahmins (Justices Sastri, BK Mukherjea, PB Gajendragadkar, KN Wanchoo, AN Ray, YV Chandrachud, RS Pathak, ES Venkataramaiah, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Ranganath Misra, MN Venkatachaliah, Dipak Misra and SA Bobde). This constitutes roughly 27.6% of the CJIs we have had so far. By the time the 50th CJI is appointed, we will have had at least 15 Brahmin CJIs. The percentage of Brahmin Chief Justices will be around 30% then.

By the time the 50th CJI is appointed, we will have had at least 16 Brahmin CJIs. The percentage of Brahmin Chief Justices will be around 32% then.

From 1950-1970, the maximum strength of the Supreme Court was 14 judges after an amendment. This era saw a tremendous increase in the number of Brahmin judges. The appointees were – Justice B Jagannadhadas, TL Venkatarama Ayyar, PB Gajendragadkar, KN Wanchoo, N Rajagopala Ayyangar, JR Mudholkar, V Ramaswami, JM Shelat, V Bhargava, CA Vaidialingam and AN Ray.

From 1971-1989, the number saw a further increase. During this period, Justices DG Palekar, SN Dwivedi, AK Mukherjea, YV Chandrachud, VR Krishna Iyer, PK Goswami, VD Tulzapurkar, DA Desai, RS Pathak, ES Venkataramaiah, RB Misra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, RN Misra, GL Oza, LM Sharma, MN Venkatachaliah, S Ranganathan and DN Ojha were appointed. They were all Brahmins. Of course, other upper caste candidates were also appointed, but no single caste had such high representation.

In 1988, there were 17 judges at the Supreme Court and 9 of them were Brahmins (Justices RS Pathak, ES Venkataramaiah, S Mukharji, RN Misra, GL Oza, LM Sharma, MNR Venkatachaliah, S Ranganathan and DN Ojha). This gave the Supreme Court more than 50% Brahmin representation. Needless to say, this has happened on multiple occasions. It is only after this, that it was perhaps realized that Brahmins are over-represented and the next few appointees after Justice DN Ojha were non-Brahmins. The reason behind this was perhaps also that the Law Ministers in 1988 and 1989 were B Shankaranand and P Shiv Shankar, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) community respectively. Despite this, by the end of 1989, 7 out of 25 judges were Brahmins (28%).

Please note that till 1980, there was no judge from the OBC or SC community. While Brahmins maintained the highest representation for judgeship at the apex level, many castes still await representation. For example, the Gurjar community has had only Justice BS Chauhan as a judge of the apex court till date. It is important to note that the number of offers made and the zone of consideration to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court to sitting Brahmin judges at High Courts was perhaps even higher. Many would have declined due to various reasons.

Note that till 1980, there was no judge from the OBC or SC community.

Coming to Scheduled Castes, the first appointment from the SC community as a judge of the Supreme Court came only in 1980 (Justice A Vardarajan). This was 30 years after achieving independence! Two months after he retired, Justice BC Ray of the same community ‘replaced’ him. Perhaps this is when the undeclared representation of one judge from the SC community started. Justice KG Balakrishnan became the first Chief Justice of India from the SC community. Justice BR Gavai is set to be a future CJI from the SC community. However, the application of this 1 seat representation has been highly irregular.

Supreme Court Judges belonging to Scheduled Caste Community

