EUROPE: Interventionist industrial strategy

Oxford Analytica

The European Commission is due to publish its 2021 industrial strategy in May. Building on previous strategies, this will focus on the twin priorities of Europe becoming a global player in the green and digital economies. It may also offer clues concerning the potential promotion of national or European champion firms. Europe's movement towards greater state intervention was gaining momentum before COVID-19 struck, but it has been accelerated by the impact of the pandemic in exposing Europe's economic vulnerability as well as the onset of increasing conflict between Europe and China.



The strategy will underpin the growing state role in efforts towards guaranteeing Europe’s long-term competitiveness and sovereignty. The EU is in a strong position to become a global leader in the green economy, as it already has a strong industrial base. Its prospects in the digital economy are less promising given the EU's comparatively weaker base in technological innovation. Member states are divided on the creation of national champions, but arguments in favour are gaining momentum amid COVID-19 and worsening relations with China. The shift to more interventionist approaches in the EU will potentially increase tensions with trade partners.

➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖

Fintech and 'big tech' credit in 2019





Issuance of alternative credit in Russia totalled USD2.6bn in 2019 -- USD2.3bn by 'big tech' companies and USD300mn by fintech companies, according to the latest data from the Bank for International Settlements included in our Chart of the Week this week. Although this is small compared with markets such as China, as the chart highlights, it looks certain to rise rapidly over the next few years

