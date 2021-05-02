Explained: How Covid-19 crisis has exposed India's growing wealth gap

Poorer families are suffuring more during the second Covid-19 wave of the pandemic due to lack of accessiblity and limited financial resources. (Photo: PTI/Representational image)

The massive wealth gap in India has been left exposed by the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. As poor Indians struggle to access basic healthcare facilities during the second Covid-19 wave, wealthy families are reportedly fleeing the country.

Rich Indians are spending lakhs to book private jets to boltholes in Europe, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean, according to a Bloomberg report. Not just the ultra-rich, but wealthy families who can afford such expensive bookings are also escaping as the nation faces a severe health crisis.

Most of these families are spending at least Rs 1.5 million (over Rs 10 lakh) to book private jets to flee the country. Some are even paying private jet operators for the return leg of the flight if the plane has no bookings, according to the CEO of a private jet firm quoted in the Bloomberg report.

COVID EXPOSES INDIA'S WEALTH GAP

While ultra-rich Indians have successfully managed to distance themselves from the growing health crisis, a majority of the population -- even middle- and upper-middle-income families -- have been forced to deal with the Covid-19 crisis with limited resources.

For a country that has a per capita gross domestic product (GDP) of less than Rs 1 lakh, spending over Rs 10 lakh on a flight ticket is a distant dream for a majority of the population.





Forget buying a plane ticket, a large portion of India's population is struggling to get access to healthcare in the middle of the ongoing crisis. It seems the first wave of the pandemic widened the wealth gap in India and the second wave exposed it.

When the Covid-19 pandemic initially hit India, it resulted in acute financial distress among the poorest families while top billionaires became richer by 35 per cent, according to non-profit rights group Oxfam.

"India's 100 billionaires have seen their fortunes increase by Rs 12,97,822 crore since March last year which is enough to give every one of the 138 million poorest Indians a cheque for Rs 94,045 each," the rights group said.

In contrast, daily wage labourers and migrant workers suffered severely due to the pandemic after the nationwide lockdown was announced.

A study conducted in January 2020 suggested that India's richest 1 per cent held more than four times the wealth held by 953 million people who make up the bottom 70 per cent of the country's population.

The situation worsened after India was hit by a stringent lockdown for months beginning March 2020. A Pew Research report from 2021 suggested that India's poor population doubled from 6 crore to 13.4 crore after the first wave of the pandemic.

While the economic impact of the second wave remains to be seen, the rising income inequality is one reason why poor Indians are finding it hard to proper healthcare access during the ongoing crisis.

CHALLENGE FOR INDIA'S POOR DURING COVID

It is no secret that only a fraction of India's population have been able to get proper treatment during the raging second Covid-19 wave while thousands of families are struggling, running pillar to post to even secure a hospital bed for their loved ones.

Even those who have the financial capacity to afford critical drugs, oxygen and hospital beds have struggled during the Covid-19 crisis in India. Many families were left with no choice but to desperately reach out for help on social media. Some were able to find help, but numerous pleas went in vain.

Given the fact that only a fraction of the population in India has the means to appeal for help on social media, the true extent of the pandemic devastation, especially among the poor, has gone unnoticed.

Not just during the Covid-19 crisis, India's weak public healthcare system has proved disastrous for the poorer population many times in the past as well, suggests Oxfam.

What makes the impact of the second wave on the poor worse is the lack of official government channels to provide support during this emergency -- be it hospitalisation or procurement of critical drugs and oxygen.

As a result, black marketing of critical life-saving drugs and oxygen have been rampant. While many have paid marked-up prices to purchase critical drugs and oxygen from the black market, poor families have no means to buy them.

Another hurdle the poorer families are facing is the lack of healthcare benefits. Most salaried class individuals have access to health insurance, but those working in the informal or gig economy have no such benefits.

Without facilities such as health insurance, the poorer families do not have the financial resource to approach private hospitals for treatment. Their only hope is to get treated at government-run hospitals, which have been totally overburdened during the second wave due to lack of adequate infrastructure.

INADEQUATE HEALTHCARE SPENDING

One of the key reasons behind inadequate facilities at government-run hospitals is the fact that India's spending on public healthcare still remains one of the lowest in the world.

Contrary to reports that healthcare allocation saw a 135 per cent rise in the latest Union Budget, the health outlay was merely Rs 71,269 crore besides an additional allocation of Rs 35,000 crore towards Covid vaccines. The Rs 2.2 lakh crore figure for healthcare also includes allocation towards water, sanitation and nutrition.

In real terms, the actual allocation to ramp up health infrastructure including hospitals, critical equipment, enhancing public healthcare remains low in comparison to the country's vast population. Simply put, the actual budget allocation towards healthcare in FY22 was lower than the revised estimates for FY21, according to public health experts.

Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India was quoted in a livemint.com report as saying that the health ministry's budget increased only by Rs 7,000 crore from Budget Estimates of 2020-21 and declined by 9.8 per cent from Revised Estimates of 2020-21.

The chaos during the second wave of Covid-19 has proved that India needs to spend much more to improve its weak public healthcare system. Steps are also needed to provide better social and health security to the poorer families who are facing a much bigger crisis at the moment





https://www.indiatoday.in/business/story/explained-how-covid-19-crisis-has-exposed-india-s-growing-wealth-gap-1795932-2021-04-28

