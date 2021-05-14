FAST THINKING: How bad will Israeli-Palestinian violence get?

Tuqa Nusairat, Jonathan H. Ferziger, Shalom Lipner
A new conflict has erupted on an old battleground. Israeli bombings of the Gaza Strip intensified today, following Hamas rocket attacks on Israel. It’s the worst outbreak of violence there in at least seven years and has left dozens dead, mostly in Gaza. The attacks follow weeks of tensions at the al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site, and efforts by Israel to remove longtime Palestinian residents from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Protests in that neighborhood have now evolved into solidarity protests and rioting in cities and towns across Israel. Is an all-out war brewing? What does this mean for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s future? What role will regional and global powers now play in the confrontation? From Washington to Jerusalem, our experts are here to weigh in.
- Tuqa Nusairat (@TuqaNusairat): Deputy director of the Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs
- Jonathan Ferziger (@jhferziger): Jerusalem-based nonresident senior fellow in the Middle East programs and veteran foreign correspondent
- Shalom Lipner (@shalomlipner): Jerusalem-based nonresident senior fellow in the Middle East programs and former advisor to seven Israeli prime ministers
WHAT’S DIFFERENT THIS TIME
- “What distinguishes this latest round of hostilities are the quantity, quality, and possibly duration of its component strikes,” Shalom notes. “Netanyahu’s pronouncement on May 11 that the bloodshed ‘will be on the ‘heads’ of Hamas and [militant group] Islamic Jihad—and his pledge that ‘this campaign will take time’—offer evidence that Israel has no immediate plans of drawing down its forces.”
- Given the barrage of Hamas rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, “Israelis haven’t felt this vulnerable to violence in recent memory,” Shalom says.
- There is ample blame to go around, as Jonathan sees it, given how tensions have been rising for years. “This is a proto-war stemming from neglect across the board—from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, the US, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, and other stakeholders,” he says. US President Joe Biden spoke to Netanyahu today and dispatched an envoy to the region, but he was “caught sleeping,” Jonathan says.
- As for how the latest events differ on the Palestinian side, Tuqa points to “an organized grassroots effort by Palestinians to resist the right-wing settlers’ attempt to change the demographics of East Jerusalem.” That included a social-media campaign that gained international notice and was bolstered “by a landmark Human Rights Watch report that detailed the Israeli government’s discriminatory policies and labeled them ‘crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,’” Tuqa notes, matching Palestinians’ longstanding claims
