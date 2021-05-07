How to protect yourself from COVID using Hydrogen Peroxide

This is trick from my professor





In the US every drug store sells 3% Hydrogen Peroxide.





Get a dropper, like the one used to drop stuff into the eyes, and fill it up with the peroxide.





Then, six drops of it go into a table spoon of slightly warm water. Get rid of the rest of the peroxide and fill up the dropper with the mix.





Then, release half of the dropper into one nostril and another half into the other. You should start having funny feelings in the nostrils and, most importantly, in your throat.





This stuff kills all the viruses before they get into the lungs. This virus sits in a throat for a couple of days before going down, so we do it in the evening of a day when we had contact with people.





Make sure to verify that it’s a 3% peroxide and not a higher concentration to avoid any burns.