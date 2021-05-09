 Skip to main content

India’s second wave of COVID-19 infections

Oxford Analytica

Medical aid for India being loaded onto a cargo plane at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (Lewis Joly/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

India’s second wave of COVID-19 infections began in late February. Up to that point, it had registered just over 11 million cases. Its case tally is now more than 21 million, with over 234,000 related deaths, although these figures may understate the actual toll.  On April 30, India received the first items of a USD100mn aid package from the United States, designed to help ease its deepening COVID-19 crisis. In recent years, Delhi has refused foreign aid for disaster relief, but in view of its worsening coronavirus outbreak, dozens of countries are now offering supplies such as medical oxygen and therapeutics. 

To date, only 132 million of India's 1.3 billion people have received a first vaccine dose, and around 33 million a second. The last shipment abroad of locally made vaccines was on April 22. The pace of India's 'vaccine diplomacy' began to slow a few weeks earlier as the country came under pressure to speed up its own roll-out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is counting on increased procurement as well as aid to ease the situation. India will emphasise that it is not soliciting aid. Meanwhile, it will try to step up domestic manufacturing of oxygen, drugs and vaccines. 

India will be selective about the countries from which it accepts aid. It will reject offers from China, for example, although it will be ready to step up procurement from this strategic rival; it will also refuse aid from long-standing enemy Pakistan. More broadly, it will be quick to dismiss suggestions of any formal policy shift on foreign aid, insisting that it is acting simply to plug short-term supply gaps. As India continues to rein in vaccine exports, its South Asian neighbours will become more reliant on Chinese-made jabs

