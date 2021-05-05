PAF to establish new air base in Balochistan









QUETTA: Pakistan Air Force ((PAF) proposed a land to be acquired to establish the air base in Notal area of Naseerabad District.





Pakistan Air Force along with District administration Naseerabad visited the Notal area, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.





According to Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shahzad, a delegation of PAF visited over a proposed land to be acquired for establishing air base. After cordial meeting, the lingering project will be taken up with Board of Revenue.





This will develop the abyss of Notal area mostly uncultivated into a develop area which will finally shift focus from Jacobabad to Naseerabad. Around 26,000 acres to be acquired and rate of private land had been fixed in 2020, 200000/acre from 1/2 km from Railway line and similarly state land Rs175000/ acre.





This will be soon materialised and opened up the opportunity doors for locals and development of District Naseerabad.





