 Skip to main content

SOCIALLY DISTANCED DIPLOMACY: THE FUTURE OF SOFT POWER AND PUBLIC DIPLOMACY IN A FRAGILE WORLD

To download a PDF of this report, click here.

SOCIALLY DISTANCED DIPLOMACY: THE FUTURE OF SOFT POWER AND PUBLIC DIPLOMACY IN A FRAGILE WORLD

A new critical issues report published by Sanctuary Counsel and CPD: "Socially Distanced Diplomacy: The future of soft power and public diplomacy in a fragile world" seeks to shed light on emerging challenges and opportunities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a major reset in U.S. foreign policy under a new administration.

Just as the dominant trends driving culture, fashion, art and politics for any given decade require several years to find their eventual form, so too it is for centennial shifts. In all likelihood, historians will regard 2020 as the definitive pivot point between the 20th and 21st centuries. 

Over the last 15 months, the standard models of operation for governments, businesses, civil society, cultural and educational institutions, and day-to-day life have been upended. As the world continues to come to terms with the new normal of the pandemic age (and attempts to adapt accordingly), diplomats, international organizations and NGOs working to keep global politics moving have had to do the same. 

For those operating in the fields of foreign policy and diplomacy, simply maintaining a minimum level of functionality from early 2020 onward has been nothing short of a generational challenge. While much of the world remains frozen in a socially distanced stasis and international travel remains nearly impossible, the need for meaningful global engagement, higher levels of trust between allies and international partners, and effective cross-border collaboration has only intensified. 

The role of soft power and public diplomacy in delivering on these fronts remains paramount. Yet, both soft power—as a concept and a practical tool—and public diplomacy are hardly immune from the upheaval wrought by the pandemic. Given such disruption, two critical questions must be asked: first, what is the future for the global balance of soft power? And second, are the traditional strategies and tactics for public diplomacy still viable now? While the immediate challenges of the pandemic are certainly the most pressing in any attempt to address these questions, it is equally important to set them in the wider geopolitical context. 

Drawing on insights from a global series of roundtable discussions with experts and practitioners from international affairs, politics, media, culture and academia, this report aims to chart a way forward for governments, diplomats and international organizations working to foster understanding and build trust across borders. 

PUBLICATIONS: 

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
316 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
28 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
170 comments
Read more