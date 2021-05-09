 Skip to main content

The EU and AI

The European Commission released a draft of its regulation for artificial intelligence (AI) technology on April 21. The proposal advances the Commission’s work over the last five years on developing the EU’s approach to AI. The EU seeks to become a global leader in responsibly developing and harnessing a potentially transformative technology. To that end, it has assigned new funding to AI development. 

The Commission hopes its AI proposal will give it global leadership in the governance of AI internationally; the main test for this goal will be the US response. Unlike its predecessor, the Biden administration is more open to the EU approach in the face of a technologically ascendant China. 

The EU proposal may not prove as globally influential as its General Data Protection Regulation, although emerging markets will closely track its progress as they develop their own policies. Unlike data protection, AI systems are a product and the EU’s ability to set regulatory standards depends on having a significant presence in the industry not just as buyer but also as developer and vendor.

Indeed, if the regulations inhibit AI innovation within the EU, the bloc will struggle to close the gap with the United States (the leading AI innovator) and China (the leading AI deployer).

