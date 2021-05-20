The worsening security situation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan deserves more international attention

The tensions between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are on the rise, as the two countries are - once again - clashing over access to land and water. The latest incident took place in late April and early May, when 50 people died and almost 280 were wounded in a conflict that escalated into heaviest fighting in years. The majority of casualties were civilians, and most of the damage occurred on the Kyrgyz side of the border.

In the latest FIIA Comment, Research Fellow Kristiina Silvan notes that despite the quickly negotiated ceasefire between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the worst may be yet to come. The escalation of the conflict can be explained by short-term factors, such as the nationalist rhetoric of the leaders of the two countries. As the countries appear incapable of resolving their border issues on their own, no ceasefire can be deemed permanent. According to Silvan, the situation calls for much more international attention because it can have a destabilising effect for the Central Asian region as a whole.

https://www.fiia.fi/en/ publication/water-and-fire-at- kyrgyz-tajik-border



