US pipeline hack to make ransomware risks a priority

Outlook

Colonial Pipeline reportedly plans not to pay the USD5mn bitcoin-denominated ransom to the criminal hacking group DarkSide. The firm has restored from back-ups some of the 600 gigabytes of data stolen, but the hackers could release or sell the sensitive financial and personal data on the dark web, potentially facilitating future attacks.

The hack’s technical details will influence wider corporate cybersecurity. DarkSide appears to have successfully used its standard toolkit -- phishing to gain remote access log-in details -- spotlighting Colonial Pipeline’s inadequate network security architecture and staff training. The US government will push for wider adoption of zero-trust network security, which limits the ability of hackers to exploit one compromised account to gain access to other sensitive data zones.