FAST THINKING: Israel after Bibi


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen during the the 2016 Genesis Prize award-ceremony in Jerusalem on June 23, 2016.

Bibi might finally get the boot. A group of Israeli political parties led by right-winger Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid announced today that it would form a new government, potentially ending the twelve-year reign of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The “Change Government,” which must still be confirmed by a vote in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, would bring together a broad array of Netanyahu foes from the far left to the far right. What can we expect from a Prime Minister Bennett? Can a new government really end the political chaos of recent years? What tricks does Netanyahu still have up his sleeve? Our experts forecast what’s next.

  • Shalom Lipner (@shalomlipner): Jerusalem-based nonresident senior fellow in the Middle East programs and former advisor to seven Israeli prime ministers
  • Carmiel Arbit (@c_arbit): Nonresident senior fellow in the Middle East programs and former director of strategic engagement at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee

IT AIN’T OVER ’TIL IT’S OVER

  • After four elections in two and a half years, this new government will aspire “to inject a degree of stability into Israel’s tumultuous politics,” Shalom says.
  • But to actually enter office, it still needs to maneuver around Netanyahu. “He has limited, but highly disruptive, options to derail a ‘Change Government,’” David says of the prime minister.
  • With a Knesset vote to approve the new government not likely until next week, Netanyahu could use the time to try to “exploit” the coalition’s “ideological fault lines” and peel votes away, David tells us. “Alternatively, many [coalition members] could succumb to the threats and harassment directed against them by hardcore Netanyahu supporters, whom the premier refuses to calm,” he adds

