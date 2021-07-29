Virtual Event: Build Back Better World





Meeting the Global Infrastructure Challenge

G7 leaders have agreed to an ambitious “Build Back Better World” (B3W) initiative to help fill the $40+ trillion infrastructure need in the developing world. The B3W will focus on climate, health and health security, digital technology, and gender equity issues and will provide an alternative for infrastructure funding to the China’s Belt and Road Initiative. On Friday, July 30, at 1:00pm ET, CSIS will host a discussion of the G7 initiative and the essential elements of a successful U.S. global infrastructure strategy.





Featured Panelists:

Ambassador Charlene Barshefsky, Chair, Parkside Global Advisors & Former United States Trade Representative

Brendan Bechtel, Chairman & CEO, Bechtel Group

Marcie Frost, CEO, CalPERS

Stephen J. Hadley, Principal, Rice, Hadley, Gates, and Manuel LLC & Former National Security Advisor of the United States

Moderated by:

Matthew Goodman, Senior Vice President for Economics, CSIS

Jonathan E. Hillman, Senior Fellow, Economics Program & Director, Reconnecting Asia Project