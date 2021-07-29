Virtual Event: Build Back Better World

Meeting the Global Infrastructure Challenge
G7 leaders have agreed to an ambitious “Build Back Better World” (B3W) initiative to help fill the $40+ trillion infrastructure need in the developing world. The B3W will focus on climate, health and health security, digital technology, and gender equity issues and will provide an alternative for infrastructure funding to the China’s Belt and Road Initiative. On Friday, July 30, at 1:00pm ET, CSIS will host a discussion of the G7 initiative and the essential elements of a successful U.S. global infrastructure strategy.
Featured Panelists:
Ambassador Charlene Barshefsky, Chair, Parkside Global Advisors & Former United States Trade Representative
Brendan Bechtel, Chairman & CEO, Bechtel Group
Marcie Frost, CEO, CalPERS
Stephen J. Hadley, Principal, Rice, Hadley, Gates, and Manuel LLC & Former National Security Advisor of the United States
Moderated by:
Matthew Goodman, Senior Vice President for Economics, CSIS
Jonathan E. Hillman, Senior Fellow, Economics Program & Director, Reconnecting Asia Project
