Why is the Modi Government Backtracking on Promise of Caste-Count in Census-2021?

In 2010, the then UPA government did not get a caste-count done in the 2011 Census even after promising it! After the census was done, a socio-economic survey was conducted under the Ministry of Rural Development so that the number of OBCs could be estimated. But no one knows the numbers in that survey. In late 2018, the BJP-led government at the Centre promised that OBCs would be counted separately in the 2021 Census in view of reservation and other schemes. Some time ago however, the same government clarified that OBC or others will not be counted separately in this census too. Why is there such unity of opinion between the Congress and the BJP on the number of different castes etc. in the census not being made public? In this new episode of #AajKiBaat, senior journalist Urmilesh analyses this particular aspect of the census exercise