Belarus considers transshipment of potash fertilizers exported to China and India via Russian ports


President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko responded to Lithuania's threats to stop the transit of potash fertilizers. He made the statements on August 9, 2021 during a meeting with representatives of the general public, experts, and mass media, the Belarus government press office said.

President Lukashenko said Belarus that will reroute shipments to other ports, to ports in the Russian territory then.

“They've started inventing things. Shot themselves in the foot. And now they want to prevent us from using their ports for shipping chemical potash fertilizers. Listen, we will deliver these volumes. We will load them in Murmansk. Not a problem,” President Lukashenko was quoted as saying by BELTA.

Belarus is ready to deliver fertilizers to China and India, which are Belarus’ main markets via the shortest Northern Sea Route, Mr. Lukashenko added.

The Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on February 19, 2021 signed an intergovernmental agreement on the transshipment of Belarusian oil products for export through the seaports of the Russian Federation.

Aleksey Shilo, Deputy CEO, Russian Railways (RZD) has announced that as part of the rerouting shipments of Belarusian cargo to Russian ports, RZD is ready to receive for transportation not only oil products, but also timber and fertilizers from the country

