Belt and Road Weekly Investor Intelligence, August 17, 2021

Tuesday, August 17, 2021
In this week’s issue, we focus on the wider implications of the Taliban’s recent takeover of Afghanistan and what this means for China as well as each of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries. We provide detailed analysis and special country reports devoted to each of them.
- The Taliban Will Govern Afghanistan. What Does The Future Hold For China And Central Asia?
- China’s Belt & Road Initiative And The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Have Key Roles To Play In Restructuring And Securing Afghanistan
- The Afghanistan Belt & Road: China’s Opportunity Or A US Exited Death Trap?
- Iran To Finally Take Full Membership Of The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
- Tajikistan And The Belt & Road Initiative
- Kyrgyzstan And The Belt & Road Initiative
- Pakistan’s Gwadar Port And Afghan Belt & Road Trade
- Turkmenistan And The Belt & Road Initiative
- Uzbekistan And The Belt & Road Initiative
