CHINA: Party watch Weekly Report 4|38 8.14.2021-8.20.2021







David Gitter, Cady Deck, Brock Erdahl, Julie Huynh, Samuel Olson, Tyler Parsons, Anna Scott Bell, and Connor Swank Highlights

Xi Jinping convened and presided over the tenth meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission. (see Senior Leaders section)



Politburo Standing Committee Member Wang Yang (汪 洋) gave a speech a speech in Lhasa commemorating the 70th anniversary of Tibet’s “peaceful liberation.” (see Senior Leaders section)



The United Front Work Department (UFWD) issued an Opinion on “Deeply Advancing the Innovative Development of the Guangcai Program (彩事业创) in the New Era,” bolstering an initiative that engages the non-state sector in poverty alleviation work. (see United Front Work section) Senior Leaders

Guo Shengkun: Highlight the Exemplary Role of Political Construction in Establishing Rules and Regulations, Promote the Second Round of Political and Legal Team Education and Rectification to Achieve Concrete Results

Xinhua



8.16 At the second political and legal teams education and rectification mobilization and deployment meeting, Politburo Member and head of the National Political and Legal Team Education and Rectification Leading Small Group Guo Shengkun (郭声琨) emphasized “adhering to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.” He further stressed the importance of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, Xi Jinping’s 1 July speech, and “strengthening the ‘four consciousnesses’ (四个意识), consolidating the ‘four confidences’ (四个自信), and achieving the ‘two defends’ (两个维护)” in order to increase political capacity and better achieve concrete results in the second round of political and legal team education and rectification. He went on to affirm the results of the first round of political and legal team education and rectification, saying that the experience of the first round would enhance the direction and effectiveness of the second. Guo stated that political and legal teams must “strive to advance the political construction of political and legal bodies, bolster the weapons of scientific theory, enhance the great party-building spirit, strictly enforce political discipline and political standards, and earnestly build political loyalty.” He also said that “black sheep ” (害群之马) must be cleared out. Finally, he stressed that the education and rectification effort should not only address central and provincial legal and political organs, but should attend to the system as a whole and should meet the needs of the people.



Xi Jinping Presides Over and Convenes Tenth Meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, Emphasizes Promoting Common Prosperity in the Pursuit of High-Quality Development and Coordinating and Doing Work to Forestall Major Financial Risks Well

Xinhua



8.17 Xi Jinping convened and presided over the tenth meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission (CFEAC), which focused on the topics of common prosperity, “forestalling major financial risks,” and “doing the work of the stable development of finance well.” During the meeting, Xi Jinping gave a speech that, among other things, called common prosperity “an essential demand of socialism and an important characteristic of Chinese-style modernization,” talked about “adhering to people-centered development ideology,” and discussed “coordinating and doing the work of forestalling major financial risks well.” The meeting listened to reports on the topic of common prosperity by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and the Office of the Central Leading Small Group for Rural Work, as well as reports on “forestalling economic crises and doing work for the stable development of finance well” by the People’s Bank of China, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), China Securities Regulatory Commission, NDRC, and Ministry of Finance. It said that as China approaches the second centenary goal, “promoting common prosperity for the entire people must be the focus of seeking happiness for the people.” It further discussed the theme of common prosperity, emphasizing that “common prosperity for the entire people” was not “uniform egalitarianism,” but that it would proceed in stages. Next, the meeting discussed “adhering to a people-centered development ideology” and “promoting common prosperity in the pursuit of high-quality development,” and put forth raising taxes and other methods to accomplish this.



After discussing ways to increase the “balance, coordination, and inclusivity” of development, the meeting ended by turning to address the topic of “forestalling major financial risks.” The meeting said that “under the strong leadership of the Central Committee… the tough battle of forestalling major financial risks obtained important results in stages.” It also stressed that “the significance of maintaining the stability of the economic and financial general situation is very important,” and discussed ways to ensure stability in these areas. Politburo Standing Committee Member, Premier, and CFEAC Vice Chairman Li Keqiang (李克强); Politburo Standing Committee Member and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee Chair Wang Yang (汪洋); Politburo Standing Committee Member, Secretary of the Central Secretariat, and CFEAC Member Wang Huning (王沪宁); and Politburo Standing Committee Member, State Council Vice Premier, and CFEAC Member Han Zheng (韩正) also attended.



The 27th National Work Conference for Party Building in Colleges and Universities Convened in Beijing, Wang Huning Participated and Gave a Speech

People’s Daily



8.17 At the 27th National Work Conference for Party Building in Colleges and Universities, Politburo Standing Committee Member and Secretary of the Central Secretariat Wang Huning (王沪宁) gave a speech, emphasizing the importance of “deeply studying and implementing” Xi Jinping’s 1 July speech and his works on party building work in higher education, as well as the Party’s regulations on organization work in colleges and universities, with a focus on cultivating morality. Wang went on to explain that, since the 18th Party Congress, the Central Committee had placed a high degree of emphasis on party building work in higher education. Among other things, party building work should “strengthen the ‘four consciousnesses’ (四个意识), consolidating the ‘four confidences’ (四个自信), achieving the ‘two defends’ (两个维护)” and keep in mind the “big picture and fundamental interests of the country” (国之大者). Wang stated that doing this work well demands “comprehensively and accurately grasping the new situation, new mission, and new requirements.” As well, party building work should be deeply integrated with other activities at colleges and universities. Finally, Wang stressed the importance of epidemic prevention and control work at colleges and universities.



Politburo Member and State Council Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孙春兰) presided over the meeting. Politburo Member and Central Organization Department Head Chen Xi (陈希) and Politburo Member and Central Propaganda Department Head Huang Kunming (黄坤明) also attended. The conference was held virtually.



Explanation of the “Regulations Prohibiting Unfair Competition in the Internet Sector (Draft for Public Comment)”

Ministry of Justice



8.17 The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) released a draft of proposed regulations prohibiting unfair competition on the internet, seeking to “protect a fair and competitive market order, protect the legitimate rights and interests of business operators and consumers, and promote the standardized, sustainable, and healthy development of the digital economy” in accordance with existing law. According to an explanation of the regulations, the primary motivations and focus areas for the regulations were as follows: First, the draft elaborates on and clarifies the conceptual framework for the proposed rules. As internet commerce has developed, so has unfair competition in this sector, both as an extension of “traditional” behaviors and by means of new technologies. Second, the proposed rules specifically seek to regulate technological methods creating new types of unfair competition. Third, the draft regulations summarize, list, and categorize the types of unfair competition practices in the internet sector, in concert with recent law enforcement practices. Fourth, the regulations address challenges to enforcement in the internet sector and work to bolster enforcement and supervision mechanisms.



This chapter identifies those to whom the regulations apply and both the traditional and newer behaviors it prohibits in the online space, including disseminating misinformation, engaging in fraudulent business practices, and slander, among others. This chapter prohibits the use of technological methods to carry out obstruction or interference or other practices consistent with unfair competition. This chapter further specifies prohibited practices that fall under the section on “other activities that obstruct or harm other business operators’ legitimate provision of online products or services and ordinary operations,” including the use of fake transactions, blocking advertisements, the practice of “pick[ing] one from two” (二选一), data crawling, and any other exploitive use of data. This chapter describes the administrative principles and procedures of the regulations in concert with the amended “Regulations on Administrative Penalties and Procedures for Market Supervision and Administration.” It clarifies the duty of companies to cooperate with investigations and provides additional support for such investigations. This chapter identifies corresponding legal liabilities and penalties for specific activity and provides for confiscating illegal gains. This chapter provides for the regulations’ implementation date.

Wang Yang: Speech at the Celebration of the 70th Anniversary of the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet

People’s Daily



8.19 At a speech in Lhasa, Politburo Standing Committee Member Wang Yang (汪 洋) conveyed congratulations to the people of the Tibet Autonomous Region on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC), the State Council, the Chinese People’s Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and the Central Military Commission (CMC). Wang’s speech compared the Tibet of 70 years ago to the Tibet of today, providing a comprehensive review of its development and chronicling changes within this time period. For example, he pointed out that “in 1951, [Tibet’s] GDP was RMB 130 million but by 2020 had reached RMB 190 billion,” and that “Tibet’s rural population has led the country in per-capita disposable income growth for many years.” He also stated that, in the 70 years since the “peaceful liberation” of Tibet, Tibet has seen an improvement in quality of life through the provision of benefits such as 4G coverage, reliable access to electrical power, and widespread public education. Further, it has seen the alleviation of local endemic diseases, and Tibet’s population “no longer worries about what they will eat or wear.” He highlighted the increased life expectancy of Tibetans, which has risen from age 35.5 in 1951 to its current level of 71.1.



The CCP Has Established Great Historical Contributions for the Chinese People

Qiushi



8.15 Qiushi published a Commentator Article on the CCP’s contributions to China in the past 100 years that highlighted Xi Jinping’s speech at an event commemorating the centenary of the Party, where he noted that China has transformed from being in “decline and decay” to “flourishing” because of the Party’s leadership. The article began by discussing April 1949 and several other incidents of imperialists “blast[ing] open the door of China with strong ships and sharp bombings” and insulting the Chinese people to emphasize that “at the historical juncture of national peril, the CCP united and led the Chinese people” to overcome imperialism, feudalism, and bureaucratic capitalism, vanquishing the characteristics that had defined “old China.” Next, it highlighted October 16, 1964, when China successfully tested its first atomic bomb. After quoting text from the first Constitution of “new China,” the article lauded the success of the socialist transformation of private ownership of the means of production and asserted that “only socialism can save China and only socialism can develop China!” It also discussed the Third Plenary Session of the 11th CCP Central Committee’s historic decision in December 1978 to implement reform and opening, which was a “great turning point with far-reaching significance,” and the historic transformation from a centralized planned economy in 1978 to a socialist market economy in 2012 that led to massive GDP growth. Finally, the article discussed Xi’s centenary speech and the changes over the past 100 years led by the CCP that are evident in China today, including economic growth, a better social security system, longer life expectancies, and the promotion of a new type of international relations.



People’s Daily Commentator Article: Deeply Study, Finely Illuminate, and Carry Out the Jiao Yulu Spirit

People’s Daily



8.20 People’s Daily continued its Commentator Article series on the spiritual pedigree of Chinese Communist Party members. The 20 August installment, titled “Deeply Study, Finely Illuminate, and Carry Out the Jiao Yulu Spirit,” discussed Jiao Yulu (焦裕禄), a party member who, beginning 1962, went to work in Lankao County, Henan province, leading the people in projects to address sandstorms, water that had saline and alkaline, and waterlogged land, and conducted land reform. Due to overwork, Jiao Yulu died from an illness in May 1964. The Commentator Article described the Jiao Yulu spirit as one of “be[ing] close to and lov[ing] the people, struggl[ing] arduously, science and seeking truth, overcom[ing] difficulties, and selfless devotion.” With cadres “facing a new situation and new responsibilities” related to the “new greater demands” imposed by “promoting high-quality development” and carrying out tasks related to the 14th Five-Year Plan, the article called on them to, among other things, “[take] selfless devotion to the Party’s and people’s projects as life’s highest pursuit” by “using the Jiao Yulu spirit as a benchmark.” After calling on “cadres at all levels” to study and emulate various aspects of Jiao Yulu’s character and actions and “strive to be Jiao Yulu-style good party members and cadres,” the Commentator Article concluded, “Deeply study, finely illuminate, and carry out the Jiao Yulu spirit. Study Comrade Jiao Yulu’s intimacy with the masses, tenacity for work, and grit in doing tasks. By forging a strong party consciousness, keeping the original aspiration and mission firmly in mind, and loyally fulfilling [our] duties, we definitely can unite the majestic mighty power of hundreds of millions of people and make the dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people become a reality.”



Zhong Sheng: The Pandemic Clearly Presents the Grim Reality of “Putting Capital First”

People’s Daily



8.17 A Zhong Sheng commentary argued that because “the life and health of the people are just a number in the benefit calculations of US politicians,” “putting capital first” was viewed as “greater than ‘putting life first,’” causing the United States’ pandemic response to be “seriously distorted” and “go in the wrong direction from the start.” The commentary attributed the emphasis on capital over life to the nature of capitalism, and identified it as an “important reason leading to the failure of the United States’ fight against the pandemic.” Next, it described how “US leaders” in power when the pandemic broke out wasted time protecting the stock market, stating that “these US politicians only have capital benefit and political interest in their eyes.” Moving on, the commentary discussed how the “repeatedly appearing waves” of COVID-19 in the United States were “closely related to the government’s indecision (摇摆不定) between policies to pursue short-term economic benefit and defend public health and safety.” It then described the sufferings of the poor, elderly, ethnic minorities, and those without health insurance in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, which were attributed to “survival of the fittest in evolution becoming the grand excuse of [US politicians] to neglect life.” After stating how putting “capital interests” over “the people’s interests” in the United States was not an “incidental phenomenon,” the commentary concluded, “Through the prism of the pandemic, people clearly see that the US political system cherishes capital interests. The US government’s touted ideas such as democracy, human rights, and equality have been alienated by money for a long time, becoming an imaginary mirage.”



Editorial: Strive to Write a New Chapter of Long-Term Peace and Stability and High-Quality Development on the Snowy Plateau

People’s Daily



8.19 An Editorial recalled President Xi Jinping’s July visit to Tibet commemorating the 70th anniversary of its “Peaceful Liberation,” the first such visit by a CCP or Central Military Commission (CMC) chair. Xi stated that, since the “peaceful liberation” was announced in the 17-Article Agreement of 1951, the people of Tibet have “been forever freed from imperialist aggression and chains” and have taken the road of national unity and progress. Additionally, they have undergone a democratic reformation, established a socialist system, implemented regional ethnic autonomy, made solid progress in reform and opening up and modernization,” and “their lives are more prosperous with each passing day.” The Editorial further stated that in this short time period, Tibet has made extraordinary progress, and that “only through maintaining the leadership of the CCP, the system of socialism with Chinese Characteristics, and the system of regional ethnic autonomy can Tibet be provided with a fundamental guarantee for long-term peace and stability and prosperous development.” The Editorial also claimed that “the sustained, stable, and rapid development of Tibet is an important contribution to the work of the Party and the state.” It concluded by pointing out that the 70th anniversary of Tibet’s “peaceful liberation” occurred in the same year as the initiation of the 14th Five-Year Plan, China’s achieving its goal of a moderately prosperous society, and its first centennial. It called for unity around “the party center with Xi Jinping at its core and the implementation of the spirit of the Seventh Central Symposium on Tibet Work.” United Front Work

United Front Work Department Issues “Opinion on Deeply Advancing the Innovative Development of the Guangcai Program in the New Era”

United Front Work Department



8.18 The United Front Work Department (UFWD) issued an Opinion on “Deeply Advancing the Innovative Development of the Guangcai Program (彩事业创) in the New Era” and requiring that party committee UFWDs at all levels integrate and implement its provisions. The Opinion addressed the Guangcai Program, which was launched in 1994 to engage the non-state sector in poverty alleviation work, achieve more equitable income distribution, and reduce the disparity between rich and poor. The article introduced the text of the Opinion by stating that entering the new era, adapting to the new development stage, implementing the new development concept, and building a new development pattern “urgently requires [that] the Guangcai Program seek a new direction and take on a new mission.”



The Opinion included the following five provisions: 8.18 The United Front Work Department (UFWD) issued an Opinion on “Deeply Advancing the Innovative Development of the Guangcai Program (彩事业创) in the New Era” and requiring that party committee UFWDs at all levels integrate and implement its provisions. The Opinion addressed the Guangcai Program, which was launched in 1994 to engage the non-state sector in poverty alleviation work, achieve more equitable income distribution, and reduce the disparity between rich and poor. The article introduced the text of the Opinion by stating that entering the new era, adapting to the new development stage, implementing the new development concept, and building a new development pattern “urgently requires [that] the Guangcai Program seek a new direction and take on a new mission.”The Opinion included the following five provisions: “Accurately grasp the requirements of the era for the innovative development of the Guangcai Program,” which lays out the guiding ideology and basic principles of the Program; “Give full play to the role of the Guangcai Program in the ideological and political construction of figures in the non-state owned economy,” which focuses on strengthening the non-state sector’s patriotism and commitment to the Party, prioritizing the cultivation of values alongside wealth, and increasing the participation of young non-state sector entrepreneurs in Guangcai Program leadership at all levels; “Give full play to the role of the Guangcai Program in advancing the achievement of common prosperity,” which encourages the coordination of regional development aid targeting the west, Xinjiang, Tibet, and rural and other underserved areas; “Give full play to the role of the Guangcai Program in cooperating on innovating social governance,” which encourages non-state owned enterprises and entrepreneurs to cooperate and innovate to establish a range of institutions and funding mechanisms focused on the public welfare; “Strengthen organizational protections,” which focuses on institutional support and coordination for the Guangcai program and engaging the non-state owned sector, which will be primarily facilitated by UFWDs at all levels. Organization Work





8.20 8.19 Yang Xiaowei (杨小伟) was appointed deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration.8.20 Huai Jinpeng (怀进鹏) was appointed minister of the Ministry of Education.