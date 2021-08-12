CHINA: Weekly Report 4|36 7.31.2021-8.6.2021

Highlights

Politburo Member and State Council Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孙春兰) traveled to Nanjing, Jiangsu to investigate epidemic prevention work amid the city’s COVID-19 outbreak. (See Senior Leaders section)



Xi Jinping presided over and gave a speech at a 30 July Politburo meeting on achieving the military centenary goal. (See Senior Leaders section)



People’s Daily featured a Commentator Article series on the United States’ efforts to investigate COVID-19’s origins, calling it “origin-tracing terrorism” (溯源恐怖主义). (See Propaganda Work section) Senior Leaders

Sun Chunlan: Strictly and Tightly Implement All Prevention and Control Measures to Resolutely Contain the Spread of the Epidemic from Gaining Momentum

Xinhua



7.29-8.1 Politburo Member and State Council Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孙春兰) traveled to Nanjing, Jiangsu to investigate epidemic prevention work amid the city’s COVID-19 outbreak. While in Nanjing, Sun listened to the reports of frontline workers and experts, seeking to understand the situation from on the ground with regard to traceability, screening, hospital procedures, diagnosis, containing community spread, and other relevant information. She emphasized that it was necessary to “thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions at the Central Committee Politburo Meeting according to the deployments of the Central Committee and the State Council, thoroughly search for loopholes, target the crux of the issue, implement the requirements of the ‘four earlies’ (四早/early detection, early reporting, early isolation, and early treatment), consolidate the ‘four responsibilities’ (四方责任/local, department, danwei, and personal responsibilities),” and contain the spread of the virus. Noting that the current outbreak began at the Nanjing Airport, Sun proposed a number of targeted measures to prevent further spread from that site. Turning to the state of the epidemic nationally, Sun said that preventing the virus entering China from foreign countries was of paramount importance in managing the epidemic situation.



At 32nd Politburo Group Study Session, Xi Jinping Emphasized Firm Determination and Willpower, Making an All-Out Effort to Get Things Done to Ensure Achievement of the Military Centenary Goal On Time

Xinhua



Qiushi Editorial Department: Listen to the Party’s Command, Strengthen and Prosper the Army

Qiushi



7.31 The Qiushi Editorial Department published an article directed at the army, saying that it is critical for it to be built up politically and ideologically as well as militarily, and that understanding the vital role of the Party’s leadership in the military’s success is crucial. It urged the army and its troops to remember their “glorious tradition.” Emphasizing the role of CCP leadership, the article pointed out that ever since the 18th Party Congress, Xi Jinping has “focused on building a people's army that listens to the commands of the Party, is able to be victorious, and is first-rate.” The article related Xi’s story about Zhou Guangcai (周广才)，a soldier in the people’s army who ate half of his belt on the Long March and was the only one of his comrades to make it to Yan’an, in order to show the “faith and...heart of the Party,” as well as the suicide by Chen Shuxiang（陈树湘), who tore out his own intestines to avoid imprisonment in an enemy camp. The article made it clear that the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission (CMC) have complete control over the people’s army as part of its strictly ordered and unified structure. The article further emphasized that “the army was founded by the Party, has been closely connected to the Party ever since, and has operated and struggled under the Party’s absolute leadership all along.” It also made clear that the overall goal for the Army is to ensure that it is absolutely loyal, pure, and reliable.



Zhong Sheng: Political Tricks Can Hardly Cover Up the Truth About the United States’ Insufficient Anti-Epidemic Measures



This lengthy series criticizing the US handling of the COVID-19 pandemic saw its conclusion after three weeks of near daily installments.



31 July’s article, titled, “



1 August’s article, titled, “



2 August’s article, titled, “



3 August’s article, titled, “



4 August’s article, titled, “



Zhong Sheng’s most significant claim came near this article’s conclusion, stating that “China has already become the largest trading partner of the European Union and ASEAN. With a massive market of 1.4 billion Chinese people, there is no country willing to cut ties with China, no country able to handle the massive losses created by cutting ties with China. The international community clearly recognizes the harm of the United States forcing other countries to choose sides. [For example,] Germany’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel, pointed out that in many domains, ‘If one disregards China, one will never be able to find a solution.’” This claim demonstrates China’s confidence in its international position. The commentary and series then concluded by calling upon the United States to recognize that 100 countries oppose the politicization of virus tracing, saying that it is up to the United States to find a way forward for peaceful existence between the two countries.



Xie Xinping: The Wind Fills the Red Flag at the Start of a New Voyage

PLA Daily



8.1 This lengthy commentary tied together the history of the people’s army of China, recalled historic battles and heroes, and declared a bright future ahead for both the army and for China. It was written in celebration of the 94th anniversary of the PLA’s founding on 1 August, and drew a comparison between the historically significant six year gap between the founding of the Communist Party of China and the people’s army and the six year period beginning with the CCP’s recently-celebrated centenary and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the people’s army. The commentary stated that “the people’s army is shouldering a heavy historical responsibility on the new journey,” and advised the army to “learn from history to create the future.” It further claimed that the army draws authority and power from the Party and its homeland, strength from reform and innovation, and quoted Chairman Xi Jinping as saying, “We firmly believe that our heroic forces have the confidence and capability to defeat every invader and enemy! Our heroic forces have the confidence and capability to protect our country’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, and to write the new chapter of a strong military.”



The article also specified China’s broad military plans and goals for the upcoming six years as: “continuing to strengthen the armed forces in political building, reform, science and technology, [and] talent, and directing them in accordance with the law...moderniz[ing] military theory, structure, personnel, weapons and equipment...accelerat[ing] the integrated development of mechanization, information technology, and intelligence,” setting up new systems of administration and innovation and “commission[ing] new domestic aircraft carriers, fighter jets, submarines and missiles.”



March Forward Courageously, Advancing in the Direction Led by the Party

PLA Daily



8.1 A PLA Daily Commentator Article discussed Xi Jinping’s speech at the 32nd Politburo Joint Study Session preceding the annual 1 August celebration of the PLA’s founding. According to the Article, Xi expounded on the “great significance” of meeting the Army’s centenary goal, saying that the PLA had secured an “immortal achievement” for the Party and the people. He noted that the centenary goal also offered a way forward to accelerate modernization of national defense and the armed forces. The commentary went on to discuss PLA history, saying that the army had “always adhered to the Party commanding the gun (党指挥枪), with the Party leading the army to keep its original mission in mind” through all periods of the nation’s existence, maintaining its character and purpose, “overcoming all obstacles along the entire journey, [and] achieving one glorious victory after another.” Further, both history and the present have proven that when the PLA follows the Party’s absolute leadership and advances in the direction led by the Party, the PLA is able to unceasingly develop and expand, and provides a “strong and powerful support” for the enterprise of the Party and the people.



The Commentator Article underscored the relationship between the Party and the army, saying that the Party was critical to the PLA’s success and pointing out the deployments instituted by the 18th Party Congress. As well, it noted that the world was currently experiencing the acceleration of “changes unseen in a century” (百年未有之大变局) including the coronavirus pandemic and China’s indeterminate and unstable security situation. The commentary observed that the army was likewise critical to the Party’s ability to maintain national security in light of these evolving challenges. Continuing to expound on Xi’s speech, the Article emphasized the importance of modernizing the Army, saying that the 19th Party Congress had proposed the “three-steps” development strategy to modernize national defense and the armed forces (国防和军队现代化新“三步走”) and that the 19th Central Committee’s Fifth Plenum had stipulated that the army’s centenary goal would be achieved by 2027. Pointing out that this would need to be implemented systematically across all sectors, the Article claimed that the 14th Five Year Plan had provided a plan for doing so.



People’s Daily Commentator Article Series: On the Spiritual Pedigree of Chinese Communist Party Members



People’s Daily featured two additions to the ongoing Commentator Article series on the spiritual pedigree of Chinese Communist Party members.



3 August’s Commentator Article, “



5 August’s Commentator Article, “



People’s Daily Commentator Article Series: Global Pandemic Prevention Must Purge the “Political Virus”



People’s Daily featured a Commentator Article series on the United States’ efforts to investigate COVID-19’s origins.



5 August’s article, titled “



Moving on, the article stated that, although investigating COVID-19’s origin was a “complicated scientific issue that should be viewed globally and launched with the global cooperation of scientists,” the United States ignored science and engaged in “origin-tracing terrorism (溯源恐怖主义)” by blaming China and using intelligence agencies to find evidence of the “lab-leak theory.” Furthermore, the article said that the United States was trying to “avoid responsibility for its failure in fighting the pandemic and find an excuse to suppress and contain China’s development.” Because the United States bullied countries to accept the “lab-leak” theory and attacked scientists, investigations into COVID-19’s origin must first eliminate the “political virus.” After describing international backlash over the United States’ “political manipulation” in regards to COVID-19’s origin, the article concluded by recalling the United States’ use of weak evidence to prove Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction in 2003, asserting that “repeating the same tricks” was, among other things, a “serious misjudgment of China.” Instead, the article said that the United States should focus on fighting the pandemic and stop “political manipulation and the cheap tricks of passing the buck and shifting blame,” thereby having an attitude of responsibility towards its people and global public health.



6 August’s Commentator Article titled, “



Next, the Article addressed US hypocrisy with regard to the WHO. It pointed out that in passing the buck by appealing to the WHO, the US was “staging a “‘thief-shouting-“stop-thief!” ’ (贼喊捉贼)-‘making-bogus- accusations’ (倒打一耙) farce.” China was not the one who was obstructing the work of the WHO; rather, the United States is, and only participates in the WHO when it suits them. In fact, China allowed the WHO into the country to conduct an origin tracing investigation, while the United States refused to answer questions about Fort Detrick or invite the WHO to investigate it. The commentary rhetorically asked, “What is the logic [behind] holding a flashlight and only shining at others, not on yourself?” saying that US politicians’ conduct clearly revealed that they “fundamentally did not care about facts or truth [and] were not interested in serious, scientific origin tracing, but only in using the epidemic for stigmatizing [other countries] and for political manipulation.” It urged the United States to “retrieve its conscience and reason as soon as possible, and immediately stop passing the buck and shifting blame.”



Zhong Sheng: The United States Is Seriously Disturbing and Undermining the Correct Orientation of Scientific Origin Tracing

People’s Daily



8.6 In a Zhong Sheng commentary published by People’s Daily, Beijing characterized US attempts to blame China for COVID-19 as a “political virus” (政治病毒). Furthermore, like the origins of the coronavirus, the origins of the political virus also require tracing. The commentary described two paths forward with regard to origin tracing: the first is the “scientific” path advocated by China, which has twice invited the World Health Organization into the country and given it unfettered access to relevant sites. The second path is that pursued by the United States, which politicized the virus in order to deflect from its domestic failure to handle COVID-19 as well as from its own potential culpability, attempting to avoid any investigation into COVID’s origins at Fort Detrick or attention to its “over 200 biological labs” worldwide. The commentary also asserted that the United States was using the WHO as a tool, disguising its hegemonic agenda as “pseudo-multilateralism.” It concluded by reaffirming the need for scientific origin tracing, saying that “if the United States really cared” about identifying the virus’s origins, it would invite an investigation into Fort Detrick.



Zhong Sheng: “Using Taiwan to Control China” is Destined to be Futile

People’s Daily



8.6 A 6 August Zhong Sheng commentary in People’s Daily condemned the recent announcement of US arms sales to Taiwan. The commentary began by urging the United States to “keep its promises,” “scrupulously abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the China-US Three Joint Communiques, cease arms sales to Taiwan and US-Taiwan military relations, immediately retract plans related to arms sales to Taiwan, [refrain from] sending wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ splittist forces, and undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.” It stated that the 4 August announcement of arms sales violated existing China-US policies with regard to Taiwan, as well as violating China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and international law. The commentary reiterated that the Taiwan issue concerned China’s “core interests” and was the “most sensitive issue in China-US relations.” As a result, the arms sales aggravated tensions between the United States and China; if the United States persists in this behavior, China would take “resolute countermeasures in accordance with developing circumstances.” Turning to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Zhong Sheng cautioned that “relying on foreigners to strengthen oneself” (挟洋自重) and undermining the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait would inevitably result in them “eating their own bitter fruit” (自食恶果). 8.2 International Department Deputy Head Guo Yezhou (郭业洲) met with World Health Organization (WHO) China Representative Office official

8.1 International Department Assistant Head Li Mingxiang (李明祥) attended and addressed an online celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the South African Communist Party (SACP). SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande delivered the keynote address at the event. Other participants included all of the SACP Central Committee members, leaders from the Young Communist League of South Africa (YCLSA) and other affiliated organizations, SACP veteran representatives, African National Congress (ANC) National Chair Gwede Mantashe, and Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) First Deputy President Mike Shingange 8.2 International Department Deputy Head Guo Yezhou (郭业洲) met with World Health Organization (WHO) China Representative Office official Paige Snider Organization Work





8.5 8.4 Minister of Justice Tang Yijun (唐一军) was appointed Ministry of Justice Party group secretary.8.5 Ren Hongbin (任鸿斌) was appointed vice minister of commerce.