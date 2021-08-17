 Skip to main content

Fertilizer transit trade from Pakistan’s Gwadar Port to Afghanistan undisturbed by war


By 
Chu Daye
Published: Aug 16, 2021 11:11 
Photo: VCG

Photo: VCG


 Even as battle raged across Afghanistan last week, Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, now operated by a Chinese company, continued to ship fertilizers to the landlocked country, the Global Times learned.

A total of 500 tons of fertilizers were shipped out of the port’s warehouse by a fleet of Pakistani trucks during the past week, a source at the port told the Global Times on Monday. 

Located in Pakistan's southwest province of Balochistan, Gwadar Port is a key project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Since its operation, the port has begun to play a new role as an efficient transit stop and time-saving trade port for land-locked Afghanistan. It shipments of fertilizer started in January 2020.

During the past week, the Taliban’s swift military offensive surprised observers worldwide. The Taliban has declared the war in Afghanistan over after its fighters swept into the capital, Kabul, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, Aljazeera reported on Monday.

Fertilizer shipments, destined for Afghanistan are leaving the warehouses intermittently due to border closures. But this business was not cut off despite the battles between Taliban fighters and Afghan government forces last week, according to the port’s source. 

Chaman, Pakistan’s border town with Afghanistan, the second-busiest entry point and main commercial artery to the sea, has been subject to multiple closures and reopenings since the Taliban seized the border town of Wesh on the Afghan side. 

The closure resulted in a number of trucks carrying goods from and to Afghan stranded at the border, according to media reports.

“We read from news that the border at Chaman reopened. Anyway traders have been transporting fertilizers out from our port. Maybe they can pass the border directly, or they chose to wait at the border,” said the source at the port, adding that the fertilizer shipments are part of a batch of 20,000 tons of goods in transit offloaded at the port in June.

Zhou Rong, a senior researcher at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, saw the unbroken trade flow through this international corridor, even during times of war and conflicts, as a validation of the advantages of trade. 

“What happened just showed that normal trade between nations should not be blocked regardless of the situation,” Zhou said, noting that the Taliban knew it should not set up roadblocks for trade which is beneficial for Afghanistan’s war-torn economy. 

A trickle of Chinese products continue to flow into Afghanistan through Pakistan, improved by CPEC infrastructure, though trade has been mostly done through the Port of Karachi, one of South Asia’s largest and busiest deep-water seaports that handles about 60 percent of Pakistan’s cargo, according to Zhou.

Goods made in China shipped to Afghanistan include small machinery, electrical transmission and distribution equipment which are imported by Chinese companies that provide electricity to the country's major cities.

Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday that China hopes that the Taliban will honor its vows to establish through negotiation an open and inclusive Islamic government, and act responsibly to ensure the safety of Afghan citizens and foreign missions in Afghanistan.

According to Chinese experts, China could play a role in post-war reconstruction and development of Afghanistan, pushing forward projects under the BRI and providing investment when safety and stability are restored in the country.

Afghanistan has become the first landlocked Central Asian country to benefit from using the Gwadar Port for transshipment trade. In 2020, the country imported 43,000 tons of fertilizers through the port contributing to its agricultural development

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202108/1231644.shtml

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country. Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects. The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered. Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul atta
339 comments
Read more

Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth

Rethink before It’s Too Late http://www.irdiplomacy.ir/index.php?Lang=en&Page=21&TypeId=15&ArticleId=7108&BranchId=19&Action=ArticleBodyView Iran is losing the game to regional actors in its strategic depth –Afghanistan. By Houman Dolati It is no more a surprise to see Iran absent in Afghanistan affairs. Nowadays, the Bonn Conference and Iran’s contributions to Afghanistan look more like a fading memory. Iran, which had promised of loans and credit worth five-hundred million dollars for Afghanistan, and tried to serve a key role, more than many other countries, for reconstruction and stabilization of Afghanistan, is now trying to efface that memory, saying it is a wrong path, even for the international community. Iran’s empty seat in the Rome Conference was another step backward for Afghanistan’s influential neighbor. Many other countries were surprised with Iran’s absence. Finding out the vanity of its efforts to justify absence in Rome, Iran tried to start its
67 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel Published March 22, 2013   A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana.  The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making.  For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops.  The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the
263 comments
Read more